Ever since his dominant win against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261, Kamaru Usman is increasingly being touted as the new UFC number 1 pound-for-pound fighter. The welterweight champion is currently ranked second in the P4P rankings, a spot behind former two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

It is no longer a debate but only a matter of time before 'The Nigerian Nightmare' gets placed at the apex of the UFC pound-for-pound rankings. What led to this shift? How has current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman proved himself even superior to Jon Jones?

Kamaru Usman has been at the center of the G.O.A.T. debate in the UFC for a while now. However, it could finally be time for the UFC top brass to settle the discussion. Let's see why.

3 reasons why Kamaru Usman deserves to be top of the UFC P4P rankings:

#3 - Kamaru Usman has transformed into an overall fighter

Kamaru Usman broke Colby Covington's jaw at UFC 245

Kamaru Usman transitioned to MMA riding on his wrestling background. Once called a boring fighter, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has now transformed into an overall package. After defending all three takedowns by Gilbert Burns at UFC 258, Usman made headlines for his wrestling prowess.

He now has a 100% takedown defense accuracy, the highest ever in UFC history. Even welterweight legends like Matt Hughes and George St-Pierre could not achieve a similar feat as late into their MMA careers. Having fought 20 MMA bouts so far (14 in UFC), Kamaru Usman has not been taken down even a single time.

While people were lauding Usman's wrestling IQ and textbook execution, the guy has suddenly learnt how to use his hands too. In his most recent title defenses, Kamaru Usman knocked out the number one and two welterweight fighters - Colby Covington and Gilbert Burns. Displaying a shocking transformation in his game, Usman did not even care to wrestle with the top two contenders. He put them away solely through his striking.

And at UFC 261, he slept Jorge Masvidal with a classic one-two combination, knocking out a fighter who was believed to be unbreakable until now.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier lauded Kamaru Usman, saying:

"That is so impressive and his (Kamaru Usman's) ability to deal with these guys, in the way that he does, it really is next level because he's fighting the absolute best of the best. That's what happens when you become the champion, you get the most scary, dangerous guy every single time. He's not only beating these guys, he is disposing them in a way that it leaves no question."

#2 - Kamaru Usman has the second-longest winning streak in the UFC

Kamaru Usman with the flag of Nigeria and UFC welterweight belt

Kamaru Usman is riding on a 18-fight winning streak. His last professional MMA loss came in 2013. Ever since then, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is undefeated. After defeating Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261, he not only defended his title for a fourth consecutive time but also extended his winning streak in the UFC to 14.

Among the active UFC fighters, Kamaru Usman has the longest winning streak, and if we talk about all-time, he is second only to Anderson Silva (16). And while 'The Spider' had 25 UFC fights under his belt, Usman is unbeaten in the MMA promotion with 14 fights to his name.

It is interesting to note that George St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov, two of the greatest UFC fighters ever, achieved a 13-fight winning streak before they retired. Winning his 14th fight at UFC 261, Kamaru Usman moved ahead of the legends while still being active.

#1 - Kamaru Usman is more active than Jon Jones

Kamaru Usman defends his title for the fourth time at UFC 261

While Jon Jones has traditionally been dubbed one of the greatest UFC fighters ever, he hasn't competed for more than a year now. Jon Jones defended the light heavyweight title a total of 11 times - eight times during the first reign and three times during the second reign. In 2020, Jones vacated his title in an attempt to move up to the heavyweight division.

It's all well-documented what 'Bones' has achieved in the sport since he made his MMA debut in 2008. However, he is not doing that right now, which is why Kamaru Usman should be the rightful king of the UFC P4P rankings. Jon Jones' inactivity in the last year or so dilutes his claim at the top of the current UFC P4P rankings.

Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman has defended his welterweight championship four times since winning the belt in 2019. He defeated Tyron Woodley in March 2019 at UFC 235. Since then, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has defended his title against Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal (x2) and Gilbert Burns.

Daniel Cormier backed Kamaru Usman to be placed at the top of the UFC P4P rankings. He said:

"I think honestly, with Khabib gone and Jones' lack of activity, I think Usman is #1 pound-for-pound. I think when these updates come out tomorrow, we should see Kamaru Usman is #1. He's #2 now but I believe what he is doing is so impressive and now the activity, right? Because July to April, we've see him defend that belt three times. He's not sitting on the sidelines waiting, he could've done the show, waited until August but he's back again."

Speaking at the UFC 261 post-fight press conference, Kamaru Usman said:

“If you’re talking body of work, absolutely it’s crazy when you’re looking at the body of work that Jon Jones has put in, it’s ridiculous. He is for sure pound-for-pound but right now actively fighting, I believe with the absence of Khabib [Nurmagomedov], I believe I am the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world.”