3 reasons UFC fans would be foolish to write Stipe Miocic off 

Many MMA fans quickly wrote Stipe Miocic off after Francis Ngannou defeated him at UFC 260. However, one must not forget that 'The Silencer' is considered one of the greatest heavyweight fighters in MMA for a reason.

Although Francis Ngannou outdid Stipe Miocic in their rematch, the fighter from Ohio still has gas left in his tank. 'The Silencer' is far from done and is ready to pounce on the first chance to win back what he holds most dear: the UFC heavyweight belt.

Records are meant to be broken. I set the record defending my heavyweight title three consecutive times. I fully intend on being the same one to break that record. #SM pic.twitter.com/XSDj7Z1Hga — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) September 13, 2018

This article looks at three reasons UFC fans would be foolish to write Stipe Miocic off.

#3 - Stipe Miocic will re-enter the octagon soon

Stipe Miocic trains at the gym

Stipe Miocic is considered one of the greatest heavyweight fighters in the UFC. Despite the cut-throat competition that makes any fighter's reign at the top of the division only momentary, Stipe was able to cement himself as the champion for nearly four years.

Stipe Miocic holds the record for most consecutive title defenses (four) and most successful defenses in the UFC heavyweight division (three).

After losing to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260, Miocic was advised to rest for some time before re-entering the UFC octagon. While some UFC fans were quick to write him off, Miocic is set to return in late 2021 or early 2022.

As confirmed by UFC president Dana White, the No.1 heavyweight contender will fight the winner of Francis Ngannou vs Derrick Lewis. When made aware of Dana White's plans for him, Stipe Miocic told Submission Radio:

"That’s great news. It’s what I was expecting.. I’m happy with that.. We will see on when they want to give me the rematch. End of this year, early next year, I don’t know."

Watch Stipe Miocic's interview below:

#2 - Stipe Miocic is desperate to win

Stipe Miocic

While some fight fans would think that at 38 years of age, Stipe Miocic's days of glory are behind him, the former champion begs to differ. The former Golden Gloves winner is still in prime shape and plans to win back his championship belt at the earliest.

When asked if he was confident of beating Francis Ngannou in a third fight, Stipe Miocic told Submission Radio:

"Oh, a hundred percent.. And congrats to him (Ngannou). He won the title, but I’m coming back to get what’s mine.. I want a rematch, and I wanna get my title back.. He took something that was mine, and it drives me nuts every day.”

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, Stipe Miocic mentioned that being the most competitive person, he was desperate to bounce back. He said:

"I hate losing more than anyone. I’m the most competitive person you’ll ever meet and I’m still but hurt about it, but it is what it is. It’s part of the game and I lost. I’ve got to swallow my pride and get back on the horse."

#1 - Stipe Miocic has the perfect game plan for the rubber match against Francis Ngannou

Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou at UFC 260

UFC 260 saw Francis Ngannou draw first blood with a leg kick. 'The Predator' then went to the body, shooting an overhand right that Stipe Miocic ate. Miocic soon went for a takedown, but Ngannou stuffed it, shocking every MMA analyst and fan.

Stipe Miocic needed to keep working Francis Ngannou in the second round but got over-ambitious and was dropped from the challenger's lead left. While it may have seemed like a thoroughly dominant performance from Ngannou, Stipe did have things going according to his plan, at least for a bit.

Stipe Miocic took to social media after his loss to analyze the bout in detail. He identified and acknowledged his weaknesses, swearing to come back stronger. Miocic wrote:

"Unfortunately, I deviated from game plan. I felt great coming into the second round, I saw it was beginning to go as planned. He was getting very winded, and I came in over zealous and unprotected. I wasn’t in a good posture to take the hit. He saw the opening, and did what any great fighter would have done. That was my error that I accept, it wont happen again."

Explaining his plans for the rubber match against Francis Ngannou, Stipe Miocic said he was going to gain about 20 more pounds. He said:

"I want to get back what’s mine. It’s bulking season. I’m gonna eat as much as I can and get big and strong... I’m trying to get to like, 250. I will feel a lot stronger and he’s a big dude. (Laughs). There’s no question about it."

