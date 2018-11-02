×
3 Surefire Things To Expect From UFC 230

Anirban Banerjee MMA
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
40   //    02 Nov 2018, 19:16 IST

Cormier vs. Lewis
Cormier vs. Lewis

Now that UFC 230 is here, it is hard to hold back our excitement for the event. Following UFC 229, it was hard to see how any card could live up to the precedent set by Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The post-fight incident made the entire area look more like a professional wrestling angle, rather than an actual fight. The brawl left a sour taste in everyone's mouth. Since then UFC has cleaned up their act, with both fighters being indefinitely suspended from the company due to their actions at the pay-per-view event..

Now, UFC has lined up quite the card for Mixed Martial Arts fans to look forward to. Not only are there several high profile fights on the card, the actual main event has the likes of Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis facing each other, lending a new meaning to the word, 'Heavyweight'.

You can check out the Early Preliminary, Preliminary, and Main Card full previews here.

In this article, we will be taking a look at what fans can expect from UFC 230, in what is set to be a trailblazer of a card.

#1. The Triumph of Chris Weidman:

UFC Fight Night: Weidman v Gastelum
UFC Fight Night: Weidman v Gastelum

Time has passed since the last time Chris Weidman stood in the UFC Octagon and was declared as the UFC Middleweight Champion. Since then Weidman has fallen. He has fallen hard and multiple times.

He fell to Luke Rockhold first, and he lost his title. He lost to Yoel Romero next, and lost his chance to get back in the title contendership. He then lost to Gegard Mousasi and lost many of those who believe in him.

Since then, however, he seems ready to make a comeback. He has beaten Kevin Gastelum.

If there was ever a time for him to make a comeback, it is now. Chris Weidman is taking on Jacare Souza, and a win here for him will be the ultimate way to get back in the running for a title shot. That's exactly what may happen.

