3 things Conor McGregor would have to do if he ever faced Khabib again

Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov for the latter’s UFC lightweight title at UFC 229 in October 2018. The fight witnessed Nurmagomedov defeating McGregor via fourth-round submission and successfully defending his title.

The infamous post-fight brawl set into motion after Nurmagomedov attacked Conor McGregor’s corner persons, as well as the numerous insults traded between the fighters over time, have ensured that their rivalry is yet to be settled.

Nurmagomedov retired from MMA in October 2020 and has consistently maintained that he won’t ever compete in the sport again. That said, this is the fight game, and as the fight game’s adage goes: You never say never.

Today, we examine a few notable things McGregor will have to do if he ever faces Nurmagomedov again. Can 'Notorious' avenge his loss to 'The Eagle'?

#3 Conor McGregor would greatly benefit from utilizing his footwork and potshots rather than stand his ground and counter

One of the most significant changes McGregor can make in the rematch is utilizing his brilliant footwork, lateral movement, and swift entries and exits from striking range. 'Notorious' ought to channel his old-school karate-boxing hybrid style and pepper Khabib Nurmagomedov with potshots from long range.

What Conor McGregor did at UFC 229 was stand his ground against the always-advancing Nurmagomedov in a bid to catch the latter with a counter shot coming in.

While this provided McGregor greater leverage and power in his strikes, it also made it easier for Nurmagomedov to get a hold of him and initiate grappling exchanges. Ergo, footwork and potshots would most definitely benefit 'Notorious' in a rematch.

#2 Conor McGregor could choose to stall Khabib Nurmagomedov’s grappling momentum instead of scrambling for better positions

Conor McGregor is believed to have given Nurmagomedov one of the toughest fights of the latter’s career. McGregor even won a round against 'The Eagle', a rare feat to accomplish against one of the greatest fighters ever to grace the UFC’s famed octagon.

What Conor McGregor initially did right in the grappling aspect of this fight was stall Nurmagomedov’s grappling exchanges. Instead of going toe-to-toe with a superior grappler in the technical realm of grappling, McGregor held on to Nurmagomedov and stalled the latter’s grappling momentum.

Bear in mind that this success was short-lived, as Conor McGregor quickly abandoned this tactic and tried to out-grapple Nurmagomedov to get to better positions. This is where things went wrong.

Stalling and creating a stalemate while held against the fence or on the ground until a referee's separation or standup is called for is McGregor’s best bet to counter Nurmagomedov’s otherworldly grappling.

On this day, one of the biggest fights in UFC history went down at #UFC229 🔥



Relive an unforgettable night as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor finally got in the Octagon together 💪 pic.twitter.com/NvNKJFVEK6 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 6, 2020

#1 Conor McGregor needs to invest in bodywork and not go headhunting against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Peppering Khabib Nurmagomedov with potshots from long-range, entering and exiting striking range swiftly, and using footwork to keep him at bay, are all things that we’d noted earlier.

Sure, these would all benefit 'Notorious', but these alone are unlikely to get the job done. Strikes, particularly Conor McGregor’s punches, to Nurmagomedov’s head will help accumulate the damage. But investing in the body by attacking Nurmagomedov’s solar plexus, spleen, and liver with precise strikes will help McGregor drain his adversary’s legendary gas tank.

Conor McGregor needs to channel his inner Bas Rutten and keep attacking his Dagestani foe’s body and refrain from hunting for the big headshot KO. McGregor’s bodywork will eventually lead to a body shot KO or open up the head for a clean combination.

Do you see Conor McGregor making the necessary adjustments and avenging his loss in a potential rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov? Sound off in the comments.

