3 Things you might have missed from UFC Fight Night 139 in Denver, Colorado

The fight that set the internet ablaze!

UFC Fight Night 139 took place in the city of Denver, Colorado.

When UFC arrived in Denver, the card was already packed with quite a few fights for the event taking place at a higher than normal altitude. With the likes of 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung headlining the show with Yair Rodriguez and hometown boy, Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone facing the brash Mike Perry, UFC Denver was all set for an excellent event.

The entire event was a huge success! While some competitors had some of their first UFC fights, other's created emotional moments they will remember for the rest of their careers.

One of the best moments of the night was how the main event came to an end. The elbow by Yair Rodriguez at 4 minutes and 59 seconds of the 5th round was perfect and brought an end to UFC Denver in the most spectacular way possible.

For a look at what happened at UFC Fight Night 139, you can read about all the UFC news and UFC Fight Night 139 results here.

Now, let's take a look at what is not so commonly visible about the event, the lesser known gems which made the event the complete package that it was.

In this article, we will be taking a look at 3 things you missed from UFC Fight Night 139.

#3 Devonte Smith - A story of finishes

Devonte Smith - The Knockout King

Devonte Smith is one of the best fighters in the world of Mixed Martial Arts. What he did during his fight at UFC Fight Night 139, was nothing but a small step in a series of knockouts that he has left behind him in his career.

Imagining a fighter at the level where Smith has fought so far, has not won a single fight except by stoppage finishes is something to look at with wonder.

Throughout his professional career, 'King Kage' has been nothing but the superior fighter. With only one loss blemishing his otherwise perfect record, Smith has never won a fight via any method except knockout or submission in his now 9 wins.

Among those, only one was a submission, while the others were all knockouts. His victory at UFC Denver over Julian Erosa was no different, with him getting the knockout win.

Read about Smith's fight here.

Has UFC got something special on their hands with Smith?

1 / 3 NEXT