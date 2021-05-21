3 times Conor McGregor gave a social media shout out to kids

Conor McGregor is the biggest draw in mixed martial arts by a long shot. The Irishman has garnered a massive following over the years courtesy of his stupendous MMA career. So to get a shout-out from 'Notorious' himself is something every MMA fan would drool over.

McGregor understands the importance he holds for his young fans and never misses out on cheering them on if they are undergoing a hard time. Here, we look at three such instances where Conor McGregor reached out to his fans via social media.

3) Conor McGregor promises to take a young fan to a future UFC event

Conor McGregor recently melted hearts with a kind gesture to one of his young followers on Twitter. The Dubliner was asked by a fan for a shoutout for the latter's son, Luca, who recently underwent brain surgery. Upon finding out about Luca's condition, McGregor promised to take the young fan to a UFC event in the future.

"What’s up Luca, my man! Stay strong young brother! Heal up and we will get you out to a live @ufc event in the near future," wrote Conor McGregor.

Furthermore, Conor McGregor offered Luca a pair of gloves and some merchandise from his McGregor FAST fitness line. Cheering up Luca for a speedy recovery, McGregor wrote:

"Get this young man a pair of @McGregorFast gloves and some @McGregorFast merchandise! A real fighter, Luca!"

2) Conor McGregor offers support to eight-year-old fan with a personal video message

Last December, Conor McGregor sent a special video message to Kash Zolciak-Biermann, son of former NFL player Kroy Biermann. Kash reportedly underwent reconstructive plastic surgery after a dog bite left him scarred.

The young MMA fan's mother, Kim Zolciak Biermann, approached McGregor's team for an encouraging message for her son to keep him strong. The Irishman shot a video, hailing Kash for striving through adversity. McGregor said:

"I heard you had a match with a dog and you won. So congratulations on that victory. I plan on securing my own victory on January 23rd. I'm here now, isolated away getting my work in. Taking inspiration from your victory Kash, thank you so much. My man!"

Kim Biermann posted McGregor's heartfelt message after her son fully recovered in 2020:

1) When Conor McGregor took inspiration from a young fan in a wheelchair

In 2018, Conor McGregor posted a heartwarming tribute post to a paralyzed young fan named Ian O'Connell on his social media handles. O'Connell came to McGregor's notice when the former appeared on The Late Late Show in Ireland.

The former UFC double champion told O'Connell that he was "blown away" by the young fan's message on national television: "If you can’t stand up, standout!

Conor McGregor further noted that Ian was an inspiration for the men and women of Ireland. Check out the Irishman's tribute to O'Connell on Instagram below: