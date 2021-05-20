Conor McGregor reaches out to young fan who underwent brain surgery, promises to take him to a UFC event

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest celebrity in the MMA community and the Irishman is very popular with fans. McGregor recently reached out to one of his fans who underwent brain surgery and promised to take him to a UFC event in the future. McGregor told his fan, Luca, via Twitter:

"What’s up Luca, my man! Stay strong young brother! Heal up and we will get you out to a live @ufc event in the near future."

Conor McGregor also promised Luca a pair of gloves and some merchandise from his McGregor FAST line. Tagging his own brand, Conor McGregor further wrote:

"Get this young man a pair of @McGregorFast gloves and some @McGregorFast merchandise! A real fighter, Luca!"

McGregor FAST is an app designed by specialized doctors and exercise physiologists in conjunction with Conor McGregor. While it initially consisted of just training programs, the app now also has an apparel store.

How did Conor McGregor find out about Luca?

While Conor McGregor might be close to his fans, it must be difficult for the Dubliner to reach out to each of his supporters individually. Therefore, it was by no random stroke of luck that Luca came to the UFC superstar's notice.

Luca's father sought a shoutout from Conor McGregor to keep up his son's spirits up after he underwent brain surgery. Luca's father wrote on his Twitter account:

"Hey @TheNotoriousMMA my son's just had brain surgery, never complains always smiling. He’s a big fan of yours and I would love it if you could give him a message or thumbs up to keep his spirits up."

Hey @TheNotoriousMMA my sons just had brain surgery, never complains always smiling.He’s a big fan of yours and I would love it if you could give him a message or thumbs up to keep his spirits up. pic.twitter.com/71znFkYspC — Geo (@Geo_youngson) May 17, 2021

Despite failing to evoke a response from Conor McGregor, Luca's father posted an update three days later with the bandage removed. Having lost hope on a shoutout from McGregor, Geo Youngson wrote:

"Update on Luca. He’s feeling ok. Beauty of a scar. To everyone who shared or wished him well or messaged or offers to buy him gifts, thank you so much he is thrilled. As it looks like Conor won’t see it, if any MMA or UFC personality could give him a shout, that would be amazing."

UFC bantamweight Adrian Yanez was persistent in his efforts to bring the tweet to McGregor's notice while others from the MMA community also tweeted about Luca.

What's up Luca 👊🏼👊🏼 hoping for a speedy recovery 🙏

Let's try to get the @TheNotoriousMMA shout out 👊🏼 https://t.co/ColKPocSJ0 — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) May 20, 2021

MMA community is thinking about you, Luca! Admire your toughness, my man. I hope to see you at a live event in the future. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) May 19, 2021