3 UFC fighters whose careers suffered after crossing Dana White

Fighters are always looking to join the UFC. The biggest MMA promotion in the world offers athletes a chance at wealth and glory. Promising fighters have often been offered contracts after impressing UFC president Dana White.

However, athletes must remain careful not to get into rifts with the UFC boss. Dana White holds the key to a fighter's success. Regardless of their success inside the octagon, the UFC president can end careers on a whim.

Some MMA stars have slipped into obscurity after rubbing Dana White the wrong way. Over the years, many fighters have crossed the UFC president regarding issues of payment and professionalism. Some have even criticized him publicly, only to find their careers diminished in the future.

In this article, we look at three UFC fighters whose careers suffered after crossing Dana White.

#3 - Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley is a former UFC welterweight champion who ruled the division for nearly three years. Slowly and gradually, he slipped into obscurity after having a fall-out with Dana White.

Tyron Woodley's career started going downhill after winning the welterweight title at UFC 201. He barely defended his title against Stephen Thompson and then displayed a lack of striking in the ensuing fight against Demian Maia.

Unimpressed by his lackluster performance at UFC 214, Dana White publicly scrutinized 'The Chosen One.' The UFC president said:

"I believe that Woodley could’ve finished that in the first round, and if not, he definitely could’ve finished it in the second round."

Tyron Woodley hit back at Dana White and asked for an apology while also threatening him about leaking "some sh*t." Predictably, this did not go well with the UFC boss. The back and forth between Woodley and White took shape in the ensuing years, proving to be the reason for the former champ's downfall.

"If you're going to publicly scrutinize me—Dana White—he needs to apologize to me.. The word behind business is 'man.' You need to be a man and owe me a public apology. And if I don't get that, I'm going to start leaking some s--t that people don't want to be out in the wind. I'm not kidding about that," said Tyron Woodley.

After Tyron Woodley lost his belt to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235, Dana White asked the media whether T-Wood had given them an "excuse" as to why he lost. After Woodley suffered his third consecutive loss against Colby Covington, Dana White suggested Woodley should consider retirement.

While 'The Chosen One' had an illustrious career, his unceremonious departure from the UFC could be attributed to his fall-out with Dana White.

#2 - Nick Diaz

Nick Diaz's rift with Dana White goes a long way back. While most MMA fighters who have expressed their opinions about the UFC boss have done it behind his back, Nick was never afraid to get under Dana's skin.

From rejecting fight offers made by Dana White and calling out the UFC for selling "wolf tickets," to repeatedly testing positive for marijuana despite being fined, Nick Diaz has defied the UFC president countless times.

Nick Diaz left the UFC after making his debut with the MMA promotion in 2003. After moving to other organizations and winning the inaugural welterweight championship at Strikeforce, he returned to the UFC in 2011.

He faced Georges St-Pierre in 2013 and, at the pre-fight conference, told the media that Dana White and the UFC were selling "wolf-tickets," referring to a false narrative.

Nick Diaz faced Anderson Silva next but lost the fight via unanimous decision. At the post-fight interview, Dana White said he did not expect the Stockton native to show up for the next three years. He said:

"Who knows what Nick is going to do.. Nick made a lot of money tonight. You might not see him for three years this time."

In 2017, Dana White criticized Nick Diaz for rejecting two fights offered to him by the UFC, saying:

"I offered Nick Diaz two fights, he turned down two fights. I offered him Robbie Lawler. Robbie Lawler accepted the fight and then I offered him Demian Maia. So Nick Diaz turned down both those fights.."

Nick Diaz finally reappeared at UFC 261 and sparked off speculation of a comeback. When Dana White spoke to Diaz, he did not feel too enthusiastic about giving him a contract. At this point, one can't blame the UFC president considering Nick Diaz's well-documented history of turning his back on the organization. Dana said:

"My whole thing with Nick Diaz is, I just question how bad he really wants to fight, you know what I mean? Just the amount of time that he's [Nick Diaz has] taken off already. When you hear him talk about fighting, when you hear him talk about sport... I just don't see that in him when I talk to him."

If Nick Diaz fails to make his UFC comeback, it will most likely be due to his history of fall-outs with Dana White.

#1 - Jon Jones

Jon Jones

The former UFC light heavyweight champion and the current No.1 pound-for-pound fighter, Jon Jones, is one of the finest examples of an MMA legend facing the brunt of Dana White because of disagreements.

Jon Jones vacated his light heavyweight title after a conflict with Dana White in 2020 over his salary. Since then, Jones has been targeting a fight with newly crowned heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. However, the UFC president is constantly sidelining the former champ, saying he wants "Deontay Wilder money," referring to the boxer's $30 million salary for a rematch against Tyson Fury.

After Francis Ngannou defeated Stipe Miocic at UFC 261 for the heavyweight title, Jon Jones tweeted, "Show me the money."

However, Dana White laughed it off, saying 'Bones' was afraid of the fight and was trying to price himself out of it. A heated back and forth ensued between the UFC president and Jon Jones.

Dana White stated that he was ready to negotiate a fight between Jones and Ngannou and book it for the summer of 2021. However, he also clarified that the UFC wouldn't mind parting ways with Jones if the negotiations kept failing.

"You know, it’s up to him (Jon Jones). He can fight this summer, or he can never fight again. I mean, that’s up to him," said Dana White.

Dana White played down speculation of Jon Jones making his heavyweight debut against Francis Ngannou and favored Derrick Lewis instead. He even hinted that it would be better for Jones to retire:

"We have a window where we try to build some fights and make some things happen. If the fights don’t happen within that window, we move on.. He said he wouldn’t fight Stipe and now Derrick and Francis are fighting so we’ll see how that fight plays out. There’s nothing wrong with going out on top, either."

