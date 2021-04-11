3 UFC greats who Kevin Holland should ask for takedown advice

Kevin Holland entered 2021 as the hottest contender in the middleweight division. However, after being dominated on the ground in two straight defeats within 21 days, he´s in danger of becoming an afterthought.

Holland was taken down a UFC middleweight record 11 times against Marvin Vettori and looks lost when his back hits the octagon canvas. He desperately needs some expert wrestling coaching and the UFC is full of grappling savants.

Here are three UFC greats who can help Kevin Holland with his takedown defense.

3. Daniel Cormier

One of the most decorated wrestlers to ever step into the UFC octagon, Daniel Cormier is an obvious choice for Kevin Holland to turn to for takedown advice.

The former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion dominated his opponents in MMA with his Olympic-level wrestling. Not only was DC a takedown machine, he was only ever taken down in the octagon by Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

As a UFC color commentator, DC has shown he´s great at explaining what fighters need to be doing in certain positions. He was also former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez´s wrestling coach during his dominant UFC run.

Kevin Holland should have DC´s number on speed dial after his back-to-back main event losses.

2. Dominick Cruz

Former two-time UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz is the perfect person to help Kevin Holland with his grappling defense.

Cruz is highly respected as a UFC analyst and during Holland´s most recent defeat to Marvin Vettori, Cruz was explaining what the American middleweight needed to be doing to get up off the canvas.

The UFC bantamweight contender has been wrestling since he was 12 years old and his straight-talking, no-nonsense style is ideal to get through to 'Big Mouth' Kevin Holland.

1. Khabib Nurmagomedov

The greatest lightweight in UFC history, Khabib Nurmagomedov is the man Kevin Holland needs in his corner. Fighters coached by Khabib are 4-0 in pro-MMA bouts.

During his recent loss to Derek Brunson, Holland was talking with Khabib between rounds. While Big Mouth has said he was sticking with his team rather than changing training camps, after his defeat to Marvin Vettori, it’s time for him to seek out a wrestling guru.

Khabib was never knocked down in the octagon and he was only taken down once in his UFC career. There is no one better for Kevin Holland to get wrestling defense advice from than the undefeated Nurmagomedov.

Usman Nurmagomedov wins his Bellator debut via UD. Coach Khabib remains undefeated in 2021. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 3, 2021