4 opponents Jake Paul has to beat before he finally gets his dream fight against Canelo Alvarez

Jake Paul has taken the boxing world by storm. Capitalizing on the rising tide of YouTubers merrily sailing into the squared circle, Paul has managed to consolidate his position at the top of this crew.

While he has only featured in the ring three times, he has won every fight. However, the only fighter of worth that Jake Paul has fought is Ben Askren. However, even 'Funky' was only an MMA retiree.

Paul is yet to fight a true pugilist, and we figure that will be a day of reckoning for the YouTuber-turned-boxer. Nonetheless, until that day comes, Paul has seemingly set off on a quest to take on Canelo Alvarez.

Here is a list of fights that must happen before Jake Paul can take on the Mexican:

Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul

As things stand, Jake Paul has started his crusade to fight Canelo Alvarez on the right note.

Butting heads with Tyron Woodley and emerging victorious will not only work in favor of Paul by boosting his stock in the eyes of combat sports purists but will also give him some much-needed experience in terms of fighting world champion caliber fighters.

UFC 214 Tyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia

Make no mistake, Tyron Woodley is undeniably a world champion, even if he lost his crown years ago.

The former UFC welterweight champion has seen it all in his long and arduous career. Although he finds himself in a downward spiral of sorts, he is still a daunting opponent.

The 39-year-old was always lauded for his prowess on the mats; however, he has also been known as a power puncher, packing devastating strength in his hands.

UFC Fight Night: Woodley v Burns

Jake Paul has set his eyes on 'The Chosen One' at the most opportune moment. Coming off four losses on the trot, Woodley is at his weakest at the moment.

However, one needs to consider that Woodley has suffered these losses at the hands of the best welterweight contemporaries that the UFC has to offer.

Nonetheless, considering Paul's age and aptitude for violence, a win for 'The Problem Child' is highly likely.

Anderson Silva vs. Jake Paul

The Brazilian MMA phenom recently shot to fame after he took on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and emerged triumphant in a massive upset.

While Jake Paul offered 'The Spider' a spot on his card to take on Roy Jones Jr., whom the Brazilian has been trying to fight since 2013, we believe a fight against Anderson Silva could do wonders for Jake Paul's record and legitimacy.

Tribute to the Kings - Chavez Sr. v Camacho Jr.

The resurgent MMA kingpin has put the combat sports circuit on notice by running riot against the former world champion Chavez Jr. What's more; he expressed an interest in fighting either of the Paul brothers during an interview after his fight.

“Wow, in the future everything is possible,” Silva said while in conversation with TMZ. “Both brothers, I respect them both. They’re good boys. Smart boys too. And I think that’s good for the future. Especially right now, everything’s changed in the world. People like to see the big shows. The entertaining shows.”

Although Jake Paul has been rather dismissive of a fight against the Brazilian legend, perhaps it is this fight that he needs to take up to get people to take him seriously.

Conor McGregor vs. Jake Paul

Jake Paul has been chasing a fight with Conor McGregor ever since he stepped into the squared circle with a mindset to compete.

From offering the Irishman $50M to butt heads with him to creating plots to coerce 'The Notorious' into the ring, Paul has truly pulled out all the stops. However, it has all been for naught, for the former double champ has bigger fish to fry.

McGregor v Cerrone

While the Dublin native has been open to fighting outside the confines of the octagon, he has been pretty clear in his communication when it comes to fighting YouTubers.

UFC high level fighting > Blogger jackass boxing — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2021

However, if Jake Paul can overcome the challenge presented by Tyron Woodley, he will have a legitimate claim to take on Conor McGregor, sporting the 10oz gloves.

And needless to say, if 'The Problem Child' can outbox the Irishman, his stock will only skyrocket, besides his bank balance, of course.

Manny Pacquiao vs. Jake Paul

The Pac-Man is one of the most perennial and successful boxers in pugilistic circles. A household name, Manny Pacquiao has done it all in his career and is still going strong.

While there has been no discourse regarding a fight between Manny Pacquiao and Jake Paul from either side, we believe this is THE fight that Paul needs to bag to legitimize his position in the combat sports circuit.

Manny Pacquiao v Keith Thurman

This fight will not only earn him the tag of a real boxer; he might just attract the attention of his dream opponent, Canelo Alvarez, who has otherwise been quite dismissive of YouTubers stumbling into the squared circle.

Pacquiao's record will only work to embellish Paul's claim, considering how the Filipino has fought the who's who of the combat sports community.

Wins against these fighters will certainly offer Jake Paul the stamp of authenticity he has been thirsting for. What's more, they will most likely set him on a path that leads directly to a massive fight against Canelo Alvarez.

