4 reasons why a title shot against Charles Oliveira may not be the best matchup for Conor McGregor    

With Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 just around the corner, it's time to look at future prospects for 'The Notorious.' If McGregor manages to defeat 'The Diamond' at UFC 264, the next fight in line for him would have to be the title shot against lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

'Do Bronx' has acknowledged that going against Conor McGregor would guarantee the newly crowned UFC champion a hefty paycheck. Therefore, the Brazilian is tempted and ready. But it might not be too clever on McGregor's part to fight Charles Oliveira, despite a chance to regain the lightweight title.

On that note, here are four reasons why a title shot against Charles Oliveira may not be the best idea for Conor McGregor:

#4 - Conor McGregor has better prospects for the BMF title

Dwayne Johnson putting on the BMF belt on Jorge Masvidal

Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal have an overdue beef that hasn't been squashed yet. The Irishman had previously stated that he wanted a piece of the Florida native. It is also a well-established fact that McGregor can cruise to the welterweight division with relative ease and loves to do so.

Conor McGregor has already stated his wish to add the 'BMF' belt to his collection, which makes Jorge Masvidal and the Irishman clear rivals. In 2019, McGregor said he would like to fight the winner of Diaz vs. Masvidal for the 'BMF' belt. 'Gamebred' has previously expressed his opinions about McGregor, too.

"When they asked [Dana White] why the fight is not happening, he said it in the nicest way possible that I was too much man for him [Conor McGregor]. My will, my size, my determination; mix in with I'm not a quitter, I've never tapped in my life. It's a different type of dog over here. I'm too much man for him in every way that could possibly be said," stated Masvidal.

A fight for the 'BMF' title could also be a rewarding outing for Conor McGregor, as Jorge Masvidal is a nice match-up for him. Both fighters are outright strikers and are known to be difficult to knock out. However, McGregor and Masvidal have faced KO/TKO losses in their most recent fights.

Masvidal became a superstar after his record-breaking knockout of Ben Askren, while McGregor is the biggest star MMA has ever had. If they are pitted against each other inside the octagon, it could also be one of the biggest UFC fights ever.

#3 - Trilogy with Nate Diaz is long overdue

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor hugging it out

Conor McGregor has unfinished business with Nate Diaz. The two are 1-1 so far and have an exciting blockbuster rubber match pending. Nate Diaz submitted McGregor at UFC 196. The Irishman avenged his loss at UFC 202, but it was not considered impressive; a close unanimous decision win for McGregor.

Nate Diaz is back in the UFC and recently put on a show against Leon Edwards, proving that he still has a tremendous pull amongst fight fans. Settling the trilogy against Nate Diaz should be of utmost importance to Conor McGregor if he wants to nourish his legacy.

#2 - Losing to Charles Oliveira involves great risk

Conor McGregor

Ever since making his UFC debut in 2013, Conor McGregor has been a superstar. Once a seemingly invincible fighter who became the first champ-champ in the UFC, McGregor has gone 3-3 in his last six fights. 'The Notorious' lost against Nate Diaz, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and most recently picked up his first TKO loss against Dustin Poirier.

It is now clear that Conor McGregor is human and not invincible. However, if the Irishman loses a title shot against Charles Oliveira, he might not get another opportunity at the lightweight belt. More importantly, going through losses with this frequency can damage McGregor's brand value.

#1 - Charles Oliveira is a bad match-up for Conor McGregor

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira

Stylistically, Charles Oliveira could be a bad match-up for Conor McGregor. The Irishman has always had a forgetful outing against grapplers and jiu-jitsu fighters, be it Khabib Nurmagomedov or Nate Diaz. Similarly, 'Do Bronx' could prove to be a tough challenge for McGregor. Charles Oliveira told BloodyElbow:

"He (McGregor) is very tough. No doubt my Jiu-Jitsu is one of the best in the division so it would be like a black belt facing a white belt. I think he has been beating guys because of the way he talks, he bothers them and that can't happen. I have a dream to fight against the best and he is one of the toughest guys in the division, so I'm sure this fight will happen. When it does, he can say whatever he wants, it won't faze me. I will do what I do best. I will walk forward and use my Jiu-Jitsu."

Charles Oliveira could also pose threats in the striking department. The Brazilian put his technique and power on display against Michael Chandler at UFC 262. Oliveira knows how to strike and has nine KO/TKO wins to prove that. He also has 19 submission wins in his 40-fight long career, and Conor McGregor should be smart enough to tread carefully in such waters.

