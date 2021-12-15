5 atomweight fights we want to see in ONE Championship next year

The ONE women’s atomweight division has been one of the best divisions for the Asia-based promotion in 2021. Several of the top atomweight fighters had breakthrough moments throughout the year.

Team Lakay’s Jenelyn Olsim – a ONE Warrior Series graduate – debuted with a deep guillotine choke win over Maira Mazar at ONE: Fists of Fury 3 in March. The Filipina rising star closed out the contest in 41 seconds of the third round.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese-American athlete Bi Nguyen snapped her three-fight losing streak in a closely fought contest with Ritu Phogat at ONE: Dangal in May.

Japanese veteran Mei Yamaguchi saw cage time this year, but unfortunately, she lost to Brazilian debutant Julie Mezabarba.

In the third quarter of the year, the ONE atomweight world Grand Prix began. Then, at ONE: Winter Warriors on Friday, December 3rd, the eight-women tournament concluded.

In the final, Stamp Fairtex, who is known for her Muay Thai and kickboxing prowess, stunned ONE championship fans by submitting the Indian wrestling sensation via armbar at 2:14 of round two.

Now, as the year comes to an end, we look at five ONE women’s atomweight fights that need to happen in 2022.

#5. Julie Mezabarba vs. Jenelyn Olsim

There are few better ways to announce your arrival to a new promotion than by defeating the most experienced star on the roster, and Julie Mezabarba did just that. The 28-year-old fended off a spirited Mei Yamaguchi enroute to a ninth professional win in a Grand Prix alternate bout.

Unfortunately, she failed to repeat that performance in her sophomore outing. Mezabarba was beaten by Stamp Fairtex in the Grand Prix semifinals. She stepped in to replace South Korean Seo Hee Ham, who withdrew from the tournament due to injury.

Stamp outclassed Mezabarba in the grappling and striking department, and after three rounds the Thai fighter earned the unanimous decision. Perhaps with a longer training camp, the Brazilian megastar could have turned in a greater performance.

It would make sense for Mezabarba to now battle Olsim, who also stepped into the atomweight Grand Prix semis on short notice to replace Itsuki Hirata.

Both athletes are coming off a defeat, and it will be interesting to see who wins this potential striking affair.

