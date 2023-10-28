5 best Dagestani fighters in the UFC right now

The UFC is home to the best MMA talent around, featuring fighters from all over the globe. While Russia has always been a sporting juggernaut, especially in combat sports, the Caucasus region of Dagestan has emerged as a hotbed for the next generation of mixed martial arts phenoms.

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov put Dagestan on the map, remaining unbeaten throughout his career, retiring as the undisputed lightweight champion and the top pound-for-pound fighter.

'The Eagle' paved the way for his brethren, and it feels as though we'll soon have many Dagestani champions. His protégé Islam Makhachev has already claimed the UFC lightweight throne, and his cousin Usman Nurmagomedov is the sitting Bellator 155-pound titleholder. This could mark the start of a unique dynastic stronghold in the world's premier MMA promotion.

As such, we thought we'd rank the best Dagestani fighters in the UFC right now.

#5. Muhammad Mokaev

Muhammad Mokaev is among the most promising up-and-comers on the roster. Born in 2000 in Buynaksk, Dagestan, Mokaev and his father moved to England when he was 12 years old, and he has since emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the UFC flyweight division.

While Muhammad Mokaev did spend his formative years in England, where he dominated the wrestling and amateur MMA scene, he has spent a good portion of his career in the Middle East. 'The Punisher' often trains in Bahrain and visits Dagestan frequently.

Mokaev accrued a 23-0 amateur record before turning pro in 2020. His current record stands at 11-0 (1NC), and he's 5-0 in the UFC so far, with four finishes. At just 23, his progress up the rankings has truly been a sight to behold.

With his come-from-behind submission win over promotional veteran and TUF alum Tim Elliot at the recently concluded pay-per-view in Abu Dhabi, Mokaev claimed the No.10 spot on the flyweight ladder. He aims to beat Jon Jones' record and become the youngest-ever UFC champion.

Even if he doesn't claim UFC gold in time to break Jones' record, a Mokaev championship run seems inevitable.

#4. Ikram Aliskerov

The UFC middleweight division has sprung back into life since a new champion was crowned earlier this year. Among the intriguing contenders making their way into the 185-pound rankings is Ikram Aliskerov, who appears to be a stylistic nightmare for anyone he goes up against.

Ikram Aliskerov hails from Kasumkent, Dagestan, and plied his trade as a combat sambo competitor before transitioning to MMA. The only major setback he's suffered in his professional career came against Khamzat Chimaev under the BRAVE CF banner, and he's looked sensational since then.

While most Dagestani fighters are known for their offensive wrestling, Aliskerov prefers to stand and bang. His takedown defense is elite, as you'd expect, but his striking is far more polished than many of his compatriots. In his first two fights in the UFC, the 30-year-old delivered back-to-back first-round knockouts.

The matchmakers are actively trying to vault Aliskerov up the rankings, but matchups against ranked middleweights Paulo Costa and Nassourdine Imavov fell through. It's only a matter of time before he's amongst the top dogs at 185 pounds, with a rematch against Chimaev very likely at some point down the line.

#3. Umar Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin Umar is widely regarded as the divisional dark horse at 135 pounds. The Dagestani bantamweight has never tasted defeat in his professional career, and 2024 could be the year he finally breaks into the title picture.

Umar Nurmagomedov was born in Kizilyurt, Dagestan, and trains alongside Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov and UFC 155-pound kingpin Islam Makhachev. His team's championship pedigree, coupled with his undeniable skill, makes him a sure-fire future champion.

Nurmagomedov's professional record stands at 16-0, with a promotional record of 4-0 comprising three finishes. Unlike Makhachev and his older cousin Khabib, he is a flashy striker with a diverse range of kicks, more akin to brother Usman.

'Young Eagle' is only 27 years old and already holds the No.12 spot in the bantamweight rankings. He was slated to get his big break earlier this year, but injury forced him out of his Fight Night headliner against former interim title challenger Cory Sandhagen.

Nurmagomedov will return to action next year.

#2. Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev has endured an unfortunate run of bad luck recently, yet many believe him to be the best light heavyweight on the planet. His title bid last year ended in a controversial draw, and his most recent outing ended in a No Contest.

Magomed Ankalaev has been on the roster for over half a decade. He made his octagon debut in 2018 against Paul Craig, sensationally losing via last-second submission, before putting together an impressive nine-fight win streak. He took on Jan Blachowicz for the vacant title last December, but the bout was scored a majority draw.

Desperate to put himself back in the championship conversation, the Makhachkala-born 205-pounder took on Johnny Walker at the recent pay-per-view in Abu Dhabi. However, the ringside physician was quick to stop the bout after an illegal strike from Ankalaev, resulting in a No Contest.

Ankalaev holds the No.2 spot in the rankings and still remains close to a title shot. It appears as though his matchup with Walker will get re-booked, and if his bad luck runs out, he could finally get his hands on UFC gold in 2024.

#1. Islam Makhachev – UFC lightweight champion

Islam Makhachev isn't just the best Dagestani fighter in the UFC, as there's a strong case to be made that he's the pound-for-pound king right now. The reigning lightweight champion is as well-rounded as they come and looks set to dominate the division.

Islam Makhachev won the 155-pound title with his dominant performance against Charles Oliveira, forcing the tap from the UFC's submission leader. He then took on Alexander Volkanovski in a tightly contested bout and ultimately came away with a unanimous decision win.

At the recent UFC 294 pay-per-view in Abu Dhabi, Makhachev delivered a real statement of intent, finishing Volkanovski via a first-round head kick in their rematch. While he's known for his smothering ground control and submission ability, the 32-year-old showed he can compete in any facet of MMA.

A proper heir to Khabib Nurmagomedov, Makhachev carries forward the legacy of the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov and is getting better with every passing fight.

Poll : Will Islam Makhachev's title reign surpass Khabib's? Yes No 0 votes