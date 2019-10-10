5 Best fights to make in the UFC Middleweight Division following Israel Adesanya's title victory

UFC 243 Whittaker v Adesanya

In front of the largest crowd in UFC history at Melbourne, Australia, the Nigerian-born Kiwi superstar Israel Adesanya successfully unified the Middleweight Championship of the world, defeating The Reaper Robert Whittaker decisively with a second-round knockout.

With The Last Stylebender now being the king of the 185-pound division, it opens up many different possible match-ups. The division hasn't been this exciting since Chris Weidman and Luke Rockhold were at their best, but with many Middleweights moving up to Light Heavyweight, it's clear that the division has been injected with fresh blood and many new potential exciting match-ups.

From rising superstars to emerging contenders and former champions, the entire mix in the division makes it one of the most exciting in the UFC today and as we know, the organization doesn't hold back when it comes to giving the best possible match-ups. Here are the five-best match-ups that they can make in the 185-lb division right now.

#5 Jack Hermansson vs Yoel Romero

UFC 225: Whittaker v Romero 2

Yoel Romero and Jack Hemansson are both coming off huge defeats. Hermansson would have surely secured a title shot had he beaten Jared Cannonier at Cophenhagen, but the dark horse of the division, Cannonier ended up knocking him out in the second-round.

Romero's defeat wasn't as brutal, but it was clear that he was outpointed by rising contender Paulo Costa. Nothing wrong with that since both of the victorious men were simply on top of their game, but as of now, with Romero's jump to Light Heavyweight still uncertain, a fight against Hermansson would be good for a comeback.

One would think that Romero would be the easy favorite in this one, but Hermansson is a tough cookie and can likely stand toe-to-toe with The Soldier of God Yoel Romero.

