5 best finishes from UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum saw some career-defining fights as the headliner paved the way for Jared Cannonier to re-enter talks of title contention.

Furthermore, the night was full of finishes. The first four fights of the night ended in finishes. While the phenomenon did not see its way through the main card, the fights tonight were enthralling nevertheless.

In the main event, Kelvin Gastelum and Jared Cannonier put on a high-quality contest. Both fighters traded using exceptional skills and movement. Kelvin Gastelum also added a little bit of grappling. However, Jared Cannonier was able to do more damage over five rounds to bag a unanimous decision victory.

I think I won but whatever … — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) August 22, 2021

The co-main event saw Olympian wrestler Mark Madsen take on UFC veteran Clay Guida. Madsen exceeded expectations and traded with great accuracy on the feet to take home the unanimous decision victory.

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum saw six finishes, three submissions and three KO/TKOs.

Let's take a look at the five best finishes from UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum

#5. William Knight knocks Fabio Cherant out in first round at UFC Fight Night: Gastelum vs. Cannonier

William Knight fought Fabio Cherant in a light heavyweight matchup on the preliminary card of the night. The contest started with William Knight taking center. Both fighters remained extremely cautious and avoided blasting flurries and getting caught in the process. In the four minutes that the fight lasted, each fighter landed less than fifteen strikes.

"Things have changed."



Fabio Cherant (@BuffaloMMA8) talks about his move to @MMASanford and his thoughts on fighting William Knight at #UFCVegas34 🔊⬆️ pic.twitter.com/P1PSlNSzKU — UFC News (@UFCNews) August 18, 2021

Fabio Cherant attempted to take over the offensive reins and push the attack. As he swung and missed, he backed Knight against the cage. As Cherant rushed to capitalize and land shots, Knight caught him with an awkward counter left that knocked Cherant down immediately.

William Knight with a crazy KO of Fabio Cherant! pic.twitter.com/qbZzSHDSDB — Will (@ChillemDafoe) August 22, 2021

Knight followed up with ground-and-pound to sail to an early TKO victory.

