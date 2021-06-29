5 of the best interim title fights in UFC history

There have been 18 interim title fights in the UFC, the first of which took place in June 2003 between Chuck Liddell and Randy Couture when Tito Ortiz was the undisputed champion.

At UFC 265, we may see the number extending to 19. According to ESPN, Ciryl Gane and Derrick Lewis will contend for the interim heavyweight strap on the August 7 card.

The pair of heavyweights are riding high on impressive win streaks as the UFC plans on finalizing the challenger for Francis Ngannou's undisputed title.

Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) will face Ciryl Gane (@ciryl_gane) in an interim heavyweight title fight in the main event of UFC 265 on Aug. 7 in Houston, per Dana White (@danawhite). pic.twitter.com/wy3frMtyjJ — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 28, 2021

Interim title fights usually feature two of the division's top contenders. Their top-notch fighting instincts promise total fireworks inside the octagon, such has been the case in the majority of those fights.

That said, let's take a look at five of the best interim title fights in UFC history.

#5 Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje at UFC 249

Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje collided in the main event of UFC 249 - the PPV that was held in the middle of a global pandemic. Ferguson was originally scheduled to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov at the event, but the Dagestani never made it to the United States, owing to Russia's closed borders.

The UFC offered 'El Cucuy' a new opponent, and as expected, he obliged. When the two met inside the octagon, it was Gaethje who put on a striking masterclass.

He consistently hurt Ferguson with his stinging calf kicks and crisp boxing but 'The Boogeyman' was never going to budge. Enduring great damage, Ferguson kept coming forward to counter Gaethje's attacks but he found little success.

In the later stages of the fifth round, 'The Highlight' rocked Ferguson with a slew of lethal combinations that forced the referee to halt the contest, handing Ferguson his first loss in almost seven years.

When Gaethje was crowned the interim UFC lightweight champion, he threw the belt away because he wanted the "real" strap that belonged to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

A few months later, he finally took on Nurmagomedov for the undisputed championship. 'The Eagle', however, choked out Gaethje in the second round of their fight.

