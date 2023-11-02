5 best moments from all MMA x boxing crossover fights

MMA and boxing have always been connected. Both represent the peak of the combat sports world, having produced some of the most well-known athletes in that sphere. Few combat sports stars, for example, have captured the globe's attention, like Muhammad Ali and Conor McGregor.

In fact, Ali is widely known for having taken part in a crossover fight of his own when he took on martial arts icon Antonio Inoki in a special rules bout back in 1976. Countless crossover fights have followed since. Those bouts have consisted largely of mixed martial artists venturing into boxing.

Though in rarer cases, it has included boxers taking part in MMA fights. Regardless of the nature of the bouts, these crossover fights have entertained millions, producing countless unforgettable moments that live on in crossover fight folklore.

#5. Anderson Silva styles on Julio César Chávez Jr.

After finding himself on a career-worst stretch of one win, seven losses, and a no-contest in his last 9 MMA fights, Anderson Silva took a sabbatical from the sport by making his departure from the UFC in late 2020. However, instead of signing with another rival MMA promotion like Bellator or the PFL, he pursued boxing bouts.

The legendary Brazilian actually took part in two boxing matches in 1998 and 2005, respectively, before signing with the UFC. 16 years later, he returned to the square circle against former WBC middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr. Not only did Silva emerge victorious via split decision, he put forth a vintage display.

With his back to the ropes in round three, he dared and taunted Chávez Jr., as he has to so many others, to come forward and hit him. Whenever Chávez Jr. did, he missed, was countered, and taunted again.

#4. Randy Couture teaches James Toney a valuable lesson about MMA

One of the rare instances of a boxer making the walk to the cage consisted of James Toney taking on legendary MMA heavyweight and light heavyweight Randy Couture at UFC 118. It was 'The Natural's' penultimate fight, and by then, both he and Toney were in the twilight of their combat sports career.

Before the bout was ever booked, Toney, a former multi-division world champion boxer, repeatedly dogged then UFC president (now UFC CEO) Dana White for an MMA fight. Toney believed boxing to be so superior that he'd simply knock out an MMA fighter, kicks, elbows, knees, wrestling and grappling be damned.

At UFC 118, he was given his chance but was quickly taken down and submitted within three minutes of the first round. It was an embarrassing moment for Toney and boxing's previous proponents, who believed that boxing alone was enough against an MMA fighter.

#3. Floyd Mayweather Jr. taunts Conor McGregor about his punching power

Conor McGregor's boxing match with the great Floyd Mayweather Jr. is notable for several reasons, being one of the most high-profile crossover fights in history. Not only did it reportedly net McGregor a career-best purse, but it is also cited as a major turning point in his career, signaling the start of his inactivity in MMA.

While many didn't predict a McGregor win, his legions of fans did, buying into the idea that Mayweather had never felt power like his. Furthermore, McGregor predicted a knockout before round five. So, naturally, after round five ended, Mayweather taunted McGregor by shoving him and saying (at 14:33 minutes):

"When you gonna use your power?"

After round five, McGregor's gas tank began to dip in a noticeable manner, and he eventually tired to such a point that Mayweather took over the remainder of the fight in the later rounds. In round 10, Mayweather won via TKO after McGregor was unable to defend himself against a barrage of unanswered blows.

#2. Nate Diaz guillotines Jake Paul

Back in August, Nate Diaz took part in his first fight since departing the UFC. Instead of pursuing bouts in other MMA organizations, the Stockton icon earned a big-money fight against Jake Paul in boxing. By then, 'The Problem Child' had firmly entrenched himself as a notable name in the sport.

He had experienced prior success against MMA fighters in boxing, and Diaz would be no different, despite his previous claims that Paul would suffer if he ever faced a real fighter like him. While he lost and was even dropped by Paul at one point, Diaz saved face with several antics, even briefly locking him in a guillotine.

The moment, which took place in the dying seconds of the fight in round 10, delighted fans in attendance, who roared in approval of the move. While the referee quickly broke up the choke, it was one of the most notable moments in the fight.

#1. Francis Ngannou drops Tyson Fury

This past Saturday, Francis Ngannou faced Tyson Fury in a boxing match that no one gave him any odds to win, outside of a puncher's chance due to his record-breaking knockout power. While Ngannou is the former UFC heavyweight champion known for his brutal striking, he was thought too unskilled for Fury.

After all, Fury, an undefeated WBC heavyweight champion, has claimed all-time great heavyweight boxing status. But in front of the world's rich and famous, Ngannou gave a great account of himself, controlling large stretches of the fight and even knocking Fury down in round three.

He ultimately dragged Fury to a split decision that was controversially scored in the Englishman's favor, causing many, even other boxers, to assert that Francis Ngannou was robbed of a win to preserve the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk matchup.