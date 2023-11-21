5 best opponents for Ronda Rousey if she ever returns to the UFC

Ronda Rousey is one of the greatest women's fighters of all time. She is a former UFC women's bantamweight champion, and holds the distinction of being the first female titleholder in the promotion's history. Furthermore, she is a Hall of Famer who is widely recognized as the first global WMMA star.

Unfortunately, her exit from the UFC and subsequent retirement from the sport was unbecoming of a fighter with a career as legendary as hers. Rousey walked away from MMA with a two-fight losing streak, being finished in both losses, marking the first defeats of her career.

Since her retirement, she has been the subject of countless conversations about a possible return, including a widely publicized rumor about a potential UFC 300 appearance.

However, today, the 135-pound division isn't the same one she left behind, so who would she face were she to return?

#5. Ronda Rousey vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Mayra Bueno is currently scheduled to take part in the UFC 297 co-main event, where she will take on Raquel Pennington for the UFC women's bantamweight title.

Whether she wins or losses, she makes for an interesting opponent for a possible Ronda Rousey UFC return.

If she wins, it'll give Rousey the opportunity to recapture her former title against a beatable opponent with underdeveloped striking who favors grappling. However, if Silva loses, it would still be quality opposition as Rousey would be facing a recent title challenger who was previously on a four-fight unbeaten streak.

Furthermore, the two were briefly linked by UFC stats history. Before her win over Holly Holm was overturned to a no contest, Mayra Bueno Silva had tied Ronda Rousey's divisional record of three submissions, which is still the most at women's bantamweight.

It makes for something of a compelling grappling clash.

#4. Ronda Rousey vs. Miesha Tate 3

If Ronda Rousey returns to the UFC, especially off the back of a two-fight losing streak, she will need two things; a beatable opponent and one who will somehow capture the attention of fans.

Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey have one of the most important rivalries in women's MMA history.

Despite having already faced each other twice, there is no love lost between the two, as Miesha Tate was one of the few to heartily celebrate her nemesis' demise at the hands of Holly Holm. Not only are things still personal between both women, Rousey would step into a potential trilogy bout with confidence.

She has beaten Tate twice, and her rival's current 1-4 in her last five fights will give her even more confidence and fans could see a glimpse of a vintage Rousey performance. It would also serve as a proper sendoff for 'Rowdy'.

#3. Ronda Rousey vs. Julianna Peña

Ronda Rousey and Julianna Peña barely crossed paths, given that during the former's ascent, the latter was still making a name for herself at the bottom of the divisional barrel.

However, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' has since been extremely critical of Ronda Rousey's career path.

Specifically, she has dismissed 'Rowdy' as a has-been and even took a jab at her physical appearance, before discrediting her for the manner in which Rousey left the sport. If that doesn't have the makings of a heated feud, which Rousey specializes in, nothing does.

The pair would almost certainly go head-to-head regarding pre-fight trash talk, generating tremendous fan interest. Peña would be eager to prove that she is above Rousey's level, while Rousey herself would be eager to silence her mouthy challenger.

#2. Ronda Rousey vs. Valentina Shevchenko

While Valentina Shevchenko is no longer a women's bantamweight fighter, and hasn't fought at 135 pounds since a controversial UFC 215 fight with Amanda Nunes, she has flirted with the idea of a return to the weight class, albeit, only if it were for a crack at the title.

But, perhaps a bout with Rousey could be the one non-title fight she would be willing to take at bantamweight. Rousey would be a money fight, which Shevchenko has yet to have despite her lengthy career. Furthermore, Shevchenko surpassed Rousey's title defense record of six consecutive defenses with seven.

Shevchenko appears to be on the decline, and while her previous fight against Alexa Grasso ended in a draw, she has now been unsuccessful in two consecutive title fights at 125 pounds. If she is, again, unsuccessful opposite the Mexican for a third time, a bout with Rousey becomes more possible.

#1. Ronda Rousey vs. Holly Holm 2

The first loss of Ronda Rousey's career is one of the biggest upsets in MMA history. Before UFC 193, 'Rowdy' was unbeaten and one of the biggest stars the sport had ever seen. She was a global cultural phenomenon unlike any other, transcending the world of sports, as she became an icon for women everywhere.

Unfortunately, it all came crashing down when she faced Holly Holm, who dismantled her for two rounds before knocking her out to capture the women's bantamweight title. It was a humiliating defeat that led to an existential crisis for 'Rowdy.' A rematch between the two was a hot topic back in 2015 and 2016.

It would be a chance at revenge, but in 2023, it is also a far more winnable fight. Holly Holm is no longer the mobile counterpuncher she was, who walked Ronda Rousey into her sniping counters. She has evolved into a plodding clinch-fighter, which is a far easier matchup for an Olympic-level judoka like Rousey.