Holly Holm win helps Mayra Bueno Silva tie a Ronda Rousey UFC record untouched since 2015

Mayra Bueno Silva tied Ronda Rousey's record with her main event clash against Holly Holm in the main event at UFC Vegas 77 on Saturday. While the No.3-ranked Holm looked to make yet another case for a title run, 'Sheetara' went in looking to establish herself as a legitimate contender for the now-vacant title.

Silva started off slow and steady, getting a read on Holm's stick-and-move game while trying to control the center of the octagon in the opening frame. The 31-year-old Brazilian stunned her foe early in the second round with a clean right, forcing a desperate clinch. As the 41- year-old Holm tried to drop a level, Silva caught her in a modified standing guillotine to earn a prompt tap.

This marked the third consecutive submission win by Mayra Bueno Silva, who also tied Ronda Rousey's record for the most submissions in the history of the division. While Rousey hasn't fought since 2015, no other UFC women's bantamweight has been able to secure 3 submission wins until 'Sheetara'.

Ronda Rousey names dream opponent for UFC return

Ronda Rousey started her career with a magnificent twelve-fight win streak, mostly involving armbar submissions before Holly Holm derailed her hype train. After suffering another subsequent TKO loss against Amanda Nunes, 'Rowdy' parted ways with the UFC to ply her trade in the WWE.

BJJotter @JiujitsuOtter The Ronda Rousey era of MMA was wild

While there were recent rumors about Ronda Rousey returning to the UFC, Ariel Helwani shut them down, claiming she has no such plans. However, Rousey recently mentioned a dream opponent who could make her return to the octagon.

'Rowdy' paid her respect to former Mandalorian star Gina Carano, crediting her for paving the way in women's MMA. The 36-year-old recently told Us Weekly:

"My dream opponent would be Gina Carano. She’s a pioneer for women’s MMA, and I can’t think of a better way to say thank you than to whoop her a**."

Although Rousey and Carano were seemingly on a collision course at one point, the matchup never came to fruition. Fans can only hope for Carano to consider an MMA return and draw Rousey back to the octagon for a blockbuster clash.