5 best UFC fights of 2023

2023 was an absolute rollercoaster for the UFC. Titles changed hands, improbable upsets took place, and octagon legends who had taken years away from the sport made their comebacks. Thus, it comes as no surprise that 2023 featued several thrilling clashes between the UFC's best fighters.

These bouts have etched themselves into the memory of MMA fans as some of the best that 2023 had to offer. Now, with the dawn of 2024, last year's greatest wars deserve their due before the clashes set to go down in 2024 take center-stage.

#5. Edson Barboza vs. Sodiq Yusuff, UFC Fight Night 230

Edson Barboza is one of the UFC's most reliable fighters when it comes to putting on thrillers inside the octagon. In the closing months of 2023, the Brazilian striking dynamo took on talented Nigerian-American featherweight Sodiq Yusuff in the main event of UFC Fight Night 230.

Their clash was hotly contested, which saw the pair's striking numbers stay within close proximity. Takedowns were traded, significant strikes were barely separated, and both fighters scored knockdowns across their five-round war. In the end, the Brazilian's hand was raised in victory.

He was declared the winner via unanimous decision, and both men went home with Fight of the Night honors for their efforts. The win extended Barboza's win streak to two consecutive victories, while Yusuff's two-fight win streak was snapped.

#4. Irene Aldana vs. Karol Rosa, UFC 296

Ahead of UFC 296, Irene Aldana incurred the wrath of MMA fans everywhere for her toothless display against Amanda Nunes in the latter's retirement bout. So when a matchup with Karola Rosa was offered in the final pay-per-view of the year, Aldana had no choice but to take it.

It was her chance to remind fans of who she truly was. When the two women locked horns, they went to war. Not only did the fight earn Fight of the Night honors, it saw them set the women's bantamweight record for the most significant strikes landed in a fight with 349.

Furthermore, Rosa broke the record for the most low kicks landed in a single fight, landing 95 against Aldana. This left Aldana's leg terribly bruised after the bout, but despite the damage she sustained, Aldana walked away with the unanimous decision win.

#3. Manel Kape vs. Felipe dos Santos, UFC 293

Manel Kape stole the show UFC 293. At the pre-fight press conference, he raged against City Kickboxing, earning the ire of then-middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya. Inside the octagon, he proved that he could walk the walk in a flyweight barnburner with Felipe dos Santos.

Check out highlights of Manel Kape's war with Felipe dos Santos in the clip below:

Both men traded blows in a thrilling affair of blistering speed and non-stop mixed martial arts action. Both men landed a high number of significant strikes, with Kape barely outlanding his Brazilian foe. Furthermore, one takedown and one knockdown helped steer the outcome in his favor.

However, dos Santos proved too tough to finish, and Kape grew increasingly more reckless as the fight went on. After three rounds, Kape was declared the victor and announced himself as a potential champion at flyweight. Unfortunately, his performance was overshadowed by his use of a homosexual slur in his post-fight interview.

#2. Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Moreno 2, UFC 290

After repeat wins over Deiveson Figueiredo, Brandon Moreno seemed destined to be the next great flyweight champion. Alexandre Pantoja, however, had something to say about that. At UFC 290, the pair faced each other in a rematch for Moreno's divisional crown.

The fight was far closer than their first bout, with both men showing massive improvements as fighters. Pantoja, however, was a shade better than his foe. While Moreno landed more blows, Pantoja scored more takedowns and dealt more damage and even scored a knockdown on the Mexican star.

Despite his cardio waning early on, Pantoja persevered, fighting onward through sheer willpower alone in a brutal clash. In the end, he won an entertaining Fight of the Night that saw him crowned the new flyweight champion.

#1. Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 1, UFC 284

Islam Makhachev is widely regarded as Khabib Nurmagomedov's successor. For this reason, he also carries the aura of invincibility 'The Eagle' is known for. At UFC 284, however, he was made to look human, and by a featherweight moving up to challenge him, no less.

It was an extremely competitive fight that represented the highest level of MMA. Makhachev held his own on the feet, stunning Volkanovski several times. Meanwhile, the Australian held his own in the grappling department, despite conceding several takedowns.

Toward the end, Volkanovski scored a knockdown but was unable to finish Makhachev, despite ending the fight in a dominant position. The MMA world was split on the outcome, but Makhachev was ultimately declared the winner in what was possibly the best fight of 2023.