Islam Makhachev, Colby Covington and more: 5 UFC fighters who are looked at as the successors of others

UFC fighters compete in one of the most individualistic sports in the world. Mixed martial artists do everything in their power to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. Fighters who manage to do so are typically rewarded with title fights and money-making opportunities outside the cage.

These levels of success draw the attention of fans and admiration from their peers. This can lead to cases thought improbable in a sport as selfish as MMA. Some fighters idolize others, modeling their image after them. Meanwhile, other fighters come up as the training partners of others after whom they pattern their styles.

In certain cases, these fighters are even regarded as the successors of those they most closely resemble. Some fighters have heir apparents, whether they're explicitly acknowledged as such or not. So with that in mind, this list goes over five fighters who are looked at as the successors of others.

#5. Tai Tuivasa, UFC heavyweight: Successor to Mark Hunt

Tai Tuivasa is one of the most exciting heavyweights on the UFC roster. He is a fun-loving personality best known for his shoey celebration. And while newer generation fans might not know it, he is also a friend and former training partner of retired UFC heavyweight and K-1 World Grand Prix winner Mark Hunt.

If there is ever anyone who can be regarded as the second coming of Mark Hunt, it is Tai Tuivasa. Not only do the two men share a superficial similarity in terms of their Polynesian tattoos and heavy-set builds, but they're both knockout artists of Samoan heritage from Oceania.

Combined with their close relationship and 'Bam Bam's' past streak of six knockouts, it is only natural for fans to regard him as Mark Hunt's successor. Furthermore, Tuivasa credits 'The Super Samoan' with guiding him through the sport and as someone with whom he traveled the world and learned from.

#4. Colby Covington, UFC welterweight: Successor to Chael Sonnen

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington has never been shy about expressing his admiration for Chael Sonnen. 'The American Gangster's' legacy as a legendary trash-talker is what inspired 'Chaos' to now bear the torch of a similar brand of highly provocative trash talk himself.

Like Sonnen, Covington styles himself as a proud American who regards himself as the greatest fighter of all time, something Sonnen often said at the height of his career and during his historic feud with Anderson Silva. Additionally, both men are former NCAA Division I All-Americans and admitted pro-wrestling fans.

Even their fighting styles are similar, with the two both operating as high-pressure wrestlers who outwork their opponents by putting on a pace that can't just be matched. Similarly, neither man has ever been known as a heavy-handed striker, instead relying on volume with the purpose of creating openings for takedowns.

#3. Israel Adesanya, UFC middleweight champion: Successor to Anderson Silva

The truth is that all-time great 185-pounder Anderson Silva has had more than one heir apparent in the middleweight division. At one point in time, many believed that the next Anderson Silva would be Uriah Hall. However, that prediction never came to pass. Instead, that distinction was reserved for Israel Adesanya.

Like 'The Spider', 'The Last Stylebender' is a flashy counter-striker with whom no one can contend on the feet. The two men are elusive, rangy and tall for the division while using a myriad of feints to walk their opponents into devastating counterpunches. But there is more to it than that.

Adesanya is now the dominant UFC middleweight champion of the era, much like Silva was in his. Furthermore, the Nigerian-New Zealander is an admitted fan of the Brazilian, having idolized him in his early years. The two men even engaged in a bout that served as a passing of the torch moment.

#2. Sean O'Malley, UFC bantamweight: Successor to Conor McGregor

It is possible that Sean O'Malley's goal of reaching, then subsequently surpassing Conor McGregor's career heights may never happen. It could be a bar set too high. But the similarities between them are more than just superficial. Of course, O'Malley evokes shades of 'The Notorious'.

He is a colorful trash-talker with a flashy fashion sense and an even flashier counter-striking style like McGregor during his featherweight days. He is long and rangy for the division like McGregor was at 145 pounds, and he is a sniping puncher with lethal knockout power, complete with an Irish surname like McGregor.

O'Malley has tattoos on similar body parts and has frequently described himself as a massive Conor McGregor fan. He has admitted to being inspired by the Irishman and has even expressed a desire to train with him while trying to model his career after the former UFC double champion's.

#1. Islam Makhachev, UFC lightweight champion: Successor to Khabib Nurmagomedov

After his retirement from active competition, Khabib Nurmagomedov embraced his role as a coach to guide close friend and training partner Islam Makhachev to UFC title glory. The two men bear a lot of similarities. First, they are both Dagestani athletes who train at the American Kickboxing Academy.

They were both brought up under the watchful eye of the late great Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Third, they both have similar fighting styles, with an emphasis on the Dagestani school of wrestling and grappling that has revolutionized MMA with tactics like triangling the legs and pinning the opponent's wrist under their body.

Islam Makhachev, who now reigns as the lightweight champion like 'The Eagle' once did, previously described Nurmagomedov as an older brother figure who has helped guide him in both life and MMA. If anyone is a successor to Nurmagomedov, it is the man he now trains.