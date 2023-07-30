5 biggest UFC fights to look forward to in August 2023

With the most stacked month of the UFC calendar now behind us, we look ahead to all the spectacular matchups set to go down in August.

The biggest event of the month will be underway at the TD Garden Arena in Boston, set to host UFC 292. The pay-per-view is loaded with mouthwatering fights, with two championship bouts atop the bill.

In addition to the pay-per-view in Boston, the UFC will visit Nashville, Tennessee, and Singapore for Fight Night shows and yet another fight card at the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas.

On that note, here are the five biggest UFC fights to look forward to in August 2023.

#5. Geoff Neal vs. Ian Machado Garry

Ian Machado Garry has enjoyed a sensational 5-0 start to his UFC career, comprising three finishes. The dynamic Irish striker's latest win over Daniel Rodriguez saw him break into the welterweight top 15, and he'll have a chance to break into the top 10 at UFC 292, where he'll take on Geoff Neal.

Ian Machado Garry has grown in popularity with every passing fight, thanks to his outspoken nature and commendable promotion skills. He recently riled up his next opponent Geoff Neal while attending a pay-per-view, donning a shirt featuring Neal's mugshot for a DUI.

While 'The Future' has walked the walk so far, this next fight is undoubtedly going to be the toughest of his career so far. Neal is a powerful striker, and Garry has been caught on occasion by inferior stand-up fighters. Offensively, both fighters possess tremendous fight-ending ability.

This is a classic case of the old guard against the next generation.

#4. Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung

Two fan favorites and UFC veterans are set to collide in the main event of UFC Singapore. Former featherweight champion Max Holloway and perennial contender Chan Sung Jung will headline the promotion's return to the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang on August 26th

Chan Sung Jung's last bout was his championship defeat to reigning featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski last year. 'The Korean Zombie' hinted at retirement after the fight but has since backtracked on previous comments. At 36, he is in the final chapter of his storied MMA career, with this upcoming fight potentially his last appearance inside the octagon.

Meanwhile, Max Holloway is in an awkward position in the featherweight title mix. With his three losses to Volkanovski, the appetite for a fourth fight among the masses isn't strong. 'Blessed' dispatched English prospect Arnold Allen to return to winning ways, but it doesn't feel like a win over 'The Korean Zombie' will earn him another shot at gold.

This is a chance for Jung to make a statement in the 145-pound division, but standing before him is one of the greatest featherweights ever. Holloway is still strongly motivated to avenge his defeats to the champion, so we're in for a hell of a fight.

#3. Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos – UFC strawweight title fight

The UFC strawweight title will be on the line at UFC 292, where two-time 115-pound queen Zhang Weili will look to defend her belt against surging Brazilian challenger Amanda Lemos in the pay-per-view co-headliner.

Zhang Weili re-claimed the strawweight championship with her dominant showing against Carla Esparza in New York last year. Many expected her to take on Rose Namajunas in a trilogy bout next, considering she's 0-2 down to the former champion.

However, Amanda Lemos got the opportunity with Namajunas set to make her flyweight debut in September. Lemos and Weili are the hardest punchers in the division, which should make for a fun scrap, but the champion definitely holds the grappling advantage.

Weili is eager to bring the UFC back to China with a title fight against top-ranked strawweight and compatriot Yan Xiaonan being the ideal headliner. A successful title defense could see 'Magnum' get exactly what she wants.

#2. Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font

August is shaping up to be a pivotal month for the UFC bantamweight division, arguably the most exciting weight class in combat sports. While the title will be contested at the Boston pay-per-view, the next challenger in line for the throne will likely be determined in Nashville, where an incredible matchup will be underway.

Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font will headline UFC Nashville on August 5. Sandhagen was initially set to take on unbeaten Dagestani Umar Nurmagomedov, but an injury to the latter saw Font take his place.

Sandhagen and Font are coming off wins over Marlon Vera and Adrian Yanez respectively, and currently hold the No.4 and No.7 spots in the rankings. A win at UFC Nashville could catapult the victor into a championship opportunity, with top-ranked contender Merab Dvalishvili recovering from injury and former champion Henry Cejudo still needing a win.

Sandhagen's arsenal is more potent and dynamic in this matchup between two strikers. If he can evade Font's effective jab, a shot at undisputed gold can't be far away.

#1. Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley – UFC bantamweight title fight

In what many believe to be Aljamain Sterling's final bantamweight outing, the reigning bantamweight champion is set to take on budding superstar Sean O'Malley in the main event of the upcoming pay-per-view in Boston, Massachusetts.

With title defenses against former champions Petr Yan, T.J. Dillashaw, and Henry Cejudo, Aljamain Sterling must be considered among the greatest bantamweights ever. The cherry on the cake would be capping off his run at 135 pounds with likely the biggest payday of his career against popular contender Sean O'Malley.

Sterling is rightfully a significant betting favorite, considering the size, strength, and grappling advantage. 'Funk Master' out-grappled all the aforementioned former champions and will likely do the same against a striker like O'Malley. However, 'Sugar' possess power that is rarely seen in the bantamweight division.

O'Malley's stunning highlight reel, stacked with walk-off KOs and scintillating performances, has come mainly against lower-ranked opposition. The Contender Series poster-boy will have his work cut out for him against a fighter like Sterling, who will be chasing the takedown any way he can get it.

Sterling can further cement his legacy with another title defense, but an upset will see O'Malley's stardom reach astronomical heights.

