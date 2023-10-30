5 biggest UFC fights to look forward to in November 2023

UFC fans have enjoyed a stellar year of MMA action so far, and as we head into the final two months of 2023, there's still so much more to look forward to. While the biggest fight of November fell through after Jon Jones' unfortunate injury, we thought we'd rank the most exciting fights coming in the next few weeks.

The world's premier MMA promotion will touch down in Sao Paulo, Brazil, this weekend with a heavyweight fight atop the bill. The annual New York City pay-per-view will be underway the week after, which will be followed by a Fight Night show in Las Vegas at the Apex.

On that note, here are the five biggest UFC fights to look forward to in November 2023.

#5. Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig

The final UFC fight of November 2023 will go down at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. The Fight Night will be headlined by a light heavyweight tilt between Brendan Allen and Paul Craig, with both fighters looking to edge closer to the divisional championship.

Brendan Allen is on a scorching run of form, riding a five-fight win streak comprising four submissions. 'All In' currently occupies the No.10 spot in the rankings and will be eager to deliver in his first UFC main event.

Paul Craig endured a turbulent run at light heavyweight before dropping down to middleweight earlier this year, finishing Andre Muniz to break into the top 15. The Scottish grappling phenom is among the most lethal grapplers in the sport, which should make for an interesting matchup opposite fellow jiu-jitsu ace Allen.

Craig and Allen are unique fighters, and this stylistic matchup should deliver a finish. Will the up-and-coming American make it six in a row, or will 'Bearjew's renaissance at middleweight continue?

#4. Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern

Mackenzie Dern is arguably the most accomplished submission specialist in women's MMA. While her one-dimensional offense has backfired in the past, her striking has undoubtedly improved, and she looks set to take on the best fighters in her division.

At the upcoming pay-per-view, Dern will fight against former strawweight queen Jessica Andrade.

Jessica Andrade is a dangerous matchup for Mackenzie Dern. The compact and powerful Brazilian has solid takedown defense at 115 pounds and packs a heavy punch as well. Dern will have her work cut out for her if she is to enforce her grappling prowess.

Andrade currently holds the No.5 spot in the strawweight rankings, with Dern sitting two places behind her at No.7. This is a classic striker versus grappler matchup, and with just three rounds to work with, it's a coin-flip.

'Bate Estaca' hasn't looked her best lately, losing her last three bouts via stoppages, albeit against elite competition. This is Dern's opportunity to deliver a statement-making win on a massive card against an out-of-form former champion.

#3. Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis

Nearly four years after their last visit, the UFC is set to return to Sao Paulo this weekend. The card is as expected stacked with Brazilian talent, with a highly touted heavyweight set to feature in the main event in Jailton Almeida. The surging phenom will take on UFC veteran, fan favorite, knockout king Derrick Lewis.

Jailton Almeida was initially expected to take on Curtis Blaydes in what was a very intriguing matchup, as Blaydes is perhaps the best wrestler in the division. With 'Razor' suffering an injury, Derrick Lewis stepped up, making for a less interesting but more explosive matchup.

Almeida has finished his last 14 opponents inside two rounds, with most of his counterparts struggling to stop his double-leg and submissions from top control. Against Lewis, who is significantly bigger and maybe the most powerful hitter in UFC history, 'Malhadinho' will have to take a huge risk closing the distance.

With 42 finishes between them, there's absolutely no way this fight goes all five rounds.

#2. Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall – UFC heavyweight title fight

After the Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight fell through three weeks before the UFC 295 pay-per-view in New York City, the promotion quickly switched gears, opting to keep that matchup together for a later date next year. As a result, an interim title will be up for grabs, with Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall set to contest it.

Sergei Pavlovich was already confirmed as the backup fighter for the original pay-per-view headliner, so the Russian knockout artist was already preparing for this date. On the flip side, Tom Aspinall is taking this fight on short notice, having competed just a few months ago.

Aspinall returned to action from a year-long injury hiatus in London earlier this year, making light work of Marcin Tybura. The towering Brit's fast hands, footwork, and submissions are top-notch, and he'll need to get this fight to the mat as quickly as possible. Notably, Pavlovich has knocked out his last six opponents in the first round.

Many felt the Jones-Miocic would be a double-retirement, irrespective of who wins. With both Pavlovich and Aspinall eager to share the cage with either of the two legends, this is going to be a high-stakes and explosive matchup. Both heavyweights are finishers as well, so fans are in for a treat.

#1. Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira – UFC light heavyweight title fight

Speaking of finishers and explosive matchups, our final entry is all but guaranteed to produce fireworks. The new UFC 295 main event will see former champions Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira battle it out for the vacant championship in what is easily the most mouthwatering fight to look forward to in November 2023.

Jiri Prochazka won the light heavyweight title in spectacular fashion last year, submitting Glover Teixeira in a come-from-behind victory in Singapore. A shoulder injury saw him subsequently leave the championship, and he will look to regain it in New York City on November 11th.

Meanwhile, Alex Pereira broke into the top tier of the light heavyweight division with his decision win over Jan Blachowicz earlier this year. The former middleweight champion is clearly much better suited to the higher weight class, where he is more powerful and durable.

Both fighters are devastating knockout artists, with Pereira known for his signature left hook and his Czech counterpart being one of the wildest strikers in MMA. Prochazka is likely a far better grappler than 'Poatan', but given his style of fighting, takedowns from the former 205-pound champion are unlikely.

A new undisputed king will be crowned in Madison Square Garden. Will Prochazka become a two-time light heavyweight champion, or can Pereira pick up a second divisional title just 11 fights into his professional MMA career?

