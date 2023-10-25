On short notice, Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich has been added to the UFC 295 co-main event.

With the removal of the highly anticipated Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight from the main event slot at UFC 295, the UFC has called up heavyweight knockout artist Sergei Pavlovich to take on Tom Aspinall in an interim title bout.

The promotion swiftly restructured the fight card. The initial co-main event, a matchup between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka, initially scheduled for the vacant light heavyweight title, is now elevated to the main event status on November 12.

UFC commentator Jon Anik shared his insights on this impromptu co-main event via his X handle:

"By any measure, it's hard to lose a main event featuring the G.O.A.T. and a fellow future Hall of Famer. But in terms of overall heavyweight relevance in 2023 and beyond, Tom Aspinall v. Sergei Pavlovich is THE fight. Both primed, primal, and ready to kill/defend regularly."

'Bones' suffered a severe injury during a sparring session, resulting in a complete tear of the tendon that connects his pectoral muscle to the bone. UFC boss Dana White has confirmed that Jones will require surgery to address the issue and is expected to be out of action for the next eight months.

Tom Aspinall, on his strategy of going up to fight on short notice

Tom Aspinall, who's slated to face the formidable Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 on short notice, has expressed his readiness to embrace the challenge.

Aspinall compared his situation to former middleweight champion Michael Bisping's legendary 17-day notice fight against Luke Rockhold at UFC 199. Bisping secured a stunning first-round knockout victory and claimed the title.

In a recent interview, Aspinall conveyed his mindset regarding this high-stakes showdown:

"I wasn't too bothered. They're all tough fights, aren't they? I think that Pavlovich is the most dangerous, to be honest. I think he's the most dangerous guy in the UFC. I think, to be honest, it's the most dangerous situation you can have: fighting the most dangerous guy in the UFC on two weeks' notice. But I'm willing to put it all on the line, do you know what I mean?"

"This is my absolute dream. I’m f*****g – I'm doing a Bisping, aren’t I? Bisping took it on two weeks' notice. Bisping did it on two weeks' notice and won against Rockhold so why can’t I do it?”

