5 biggest winners from UFC Fight Night: Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont

UFC Fight Night: Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont was not the most loaded card of 2021 by any means. Unfortunately, a lot of forgettable action in the octagon will mean fans won’t really be talking about it for long, either.

UFC Fight Night: Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont featured a lot of slower fights, and while the event did see some big winners, whether any of them move into title contention is another thing entirely.

Despite this, any win in the UFC is worth plenty these days, thanks to the fluid nature of the promotion’s roster. With that in mind, here are the five biggest winners from UFC Fight Night: Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont.

#5. Norma Dumont – defeated Aspen Ladd in a UFC featherweight bout

A UFC title shot may be in the future for Norma Dumont after last night's win over Aspen Ladd

Featherweight contender Norma Dumont picked up the biggest win of her UFC career last night. She defeated hot prospect Aspen Ladd in her first-ever headline bout.

However, the fact that the fight was one of the dullest UFC headliners in recent memory means that it’s hard to rank Dumont highly on a list like this.

The clash went all five rounds, with Dumont being awarded the win by all three judges, although one judge inexplicably thought Ladd had won two of the rounds. Quite how that was possible is anyone’s guess.

Dumont basically shut Ladd down in this fight. She used a jab to keep the American at a distance for the majority of the time and stopped most of her takedown attempts. When Ladd did take the Brazilian down, the ferocious ground-and-pound that allowed her to make her name at 135lbs was sorely lacking.

Unfortunately, telling offense from Dumont was also lacking, as she didn’t seem to have much urgency and seemed happy to keep Ladd at bay while never really risking her lead.

The win moves her to 3-1 in the UFC. Now that she's on a three-fight win streak, a shot at UFC featherweight champion Amanda Nunes might be within her grasp. Will the UFC give it to her off the back of this showing, though? It’s doubtful, which is why she can’t rank any higher here.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Utathya Ghosh