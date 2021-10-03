5 biggest winners from UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker

On paper at least, UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker looked like one of 2021’s most exciting events. It didn’t quite reach that standard, but it was a fun show nonetheless.

UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker featured a number of high-end contenders in action. In the end, some of them pulled out impressive performances and picked up big wins.

Congrats are in order for @TurboPerezUFC, @DSilva_MMA, @Jamie_Mullarkey & @KingCaseyMMA on earning POTN honors!



With some of last night’s fighters entering UFC title contention and others re-establishing themselves in their respective divisions, this will probably be considered one of 2021’s more memorable Fight Night cards.

With that considered, here are the five biggest winners from UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker.

#5. Thiago Santos – defeated Johnny Walker in the UFC Fight Night main event

Thiago Santos' win over Johnny Walker was not as entertaining as some may have hoped

Thiago Santos came out on top in last night’s main event, outpointing Johnny Walker in a five round bout. Naturally, that alone makes him one of this UFC Fight Night’s biggest winners.

However, Santos’ win comes with a number of caveats. Firstly, everyone was expecting fireworks in this fight, as both ‘Marreta’ and Walker came in with reputations as two of the most ruthless finishers in the UFC.

The fact that the fight was largely uneventful and went the distance meant that, for the most part, it was a largely disappointing outing for both men.

Furthermore, the decision could easily have gone the other way, as all five rounds were tight ones to score. Walker also often seemed like the fighter more willing to push the action.

However, it was ‘Marreta’ who had his hand raised in the end, and with that, he picked up his first win inside the UFC since his 2019 victory over Jan Blachowicz.

Santos isn’t likely to move back into title contention with the win due to its slow nature, but it should be enough to keep his head above water in the UFC.

At 37 years old, he should now be seen as the 205lbs division’s premier gatekeeper – and he shut that gate on Johnny Walker’s title hopes last night.

