The chinniest fighters in UFC history

Success in the UFC depends on more than just having the right skill set. MMA fighters who are committed to a career competing under Dana White's banner must also possess the necessary physical attributes and mindset to overcome the many trials and tribulations found inside the octagon.

An oft-underestimated ability that fighters need, however, is the ability to absorb damage and withstand their opponent's blows. While some UFC fighters possess great defensive striking, having a poor chin isn't ideal. Unfortunately, some mixed martial artists don't have the durability to survive their opponent's strikes.

Even among these fighters, there are some whose poor chins have become part of MMA folklore. Regardless of their skills, they simply can't take a shot if there was even a time when they ever could. With that in mind, this list looks at five of the chinniest fighters in the promotion's history.

#5. Luke Rockhold, former UFC middleweight

Prior to 2016, Luke Rockhold was seen as one of the few middleweights who had every conceivable attribute to reign over the 185-pound weight class in the post-Anderson Silva era. He was a powerful kicker, extremely athletic, big, and possessed what was arguably the division's best Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills.

After he defeated Chris Weidman at UFC 194 to capture the middleweight title, the sky was the limit for him. His first title defense came against Michael Bisping in a rematch of a bout he had won two years earlier. Worse still, 'The Count' was a short-notice replacement with a reputation for being pillow-fisted.

Yet, it took him just three minutes to shock the world with a KO against Rockhold, the Englishman's first in two years. While he bounced back with a win against David Branch, he subsequently suffered two back-to-back knockouts against Yoel Romero and Jan Błachowicz.

At that point, it was clear to everyone that Rockhold's ability to take damage was severely compromised. While he survived a grueling loss against Paulo Costa without suffering a KO, he announced his retirement from MMA, only to suffer a second-round TKO loss at BKFC 41 to Mike Perry.

It's also worth noting that Luke Rockhold's UFC debut ended in a KO loss. Prior to that, his only other loss was a TKO in his sophomore MMA fight.

#4. Chris Weidman, UFC middleweight

Chris Weidman was an undefeated force in the promotion's middleweight division. After dethroning Anderson Silva to enthrone himself as the 185-pound king, the All-American wrestler defeated 'The Spider' in a rematch before overcoming other Brazilian legends to defend his title twice more.

His next title defense was against Luke Rockhold. If he emerged victorious against him, MMA fans believed Weidman would be primed for a long reign. Instead, Weidman suffered a brutal TKO loss. His subsequent bout was another brutal loss, as he was flatlined by Yoel Romero via a flying knee.

Then at UFC 210, Chris Weidman suffered a third consecutive TKO loss against Gegard Mousasi. Questions about his chin arose. While he bounced back with a submission win against Kelvin Gastelum, he next suffered two back-to-back KO losses, first against 'Jacare' Souza and second against Dominick Reyes.

The Reyes loss was especially bad. It took place at light heavyweight, where many hoped Weidman's chin would be rejuvenated by the lack of a weight cut. Instead, he was KO'd by hammer fists from a poor angle for Reyes to generate a lot of power.

#3. James Vick, former UFC lightweight

Some fans don't remember James Vick for anything other than being a part of Justin Gaethje's highlight reel. However, there was a time when it seemed like he had potential. At UFC 197, he extended his record to 9-0. At that point, Vick had spent half of his career in the UFC, so he looked promising.

But at UFC 199, he suffered a first-round KO against Beneil Dariush. While he rebounded with a four-fight win streak, some already felt like his loss to Dariush had exposed his chin. He subsequently faced Justin Gaethje in what was the beginning of the end of his career.

He was on the receiving end of a vicious first-round knockout in just a minute, no less. While he survived suffering another KO against Paul Felder, he was KO'd by Dan Hooker in his subsequent bout. After his losing streak at lightweight, 'The Texecutioner' made the move to welterweight.

He hoped that not cutting as much weight would strengthen his ability to take damage. Unfortunately, he was KO'd within a minute by Niko Price and booted from the promotion. After more than a year away from fighting, he faced future UFC fighter André Fialho at XMMA: Vick vs Fialho.

Vick lost via second-round TKO and subsequently retired from the sport.

#2. Marlon Moraes, former UFC bantamweight

Marlon Moraes hasn't won a fight since 2019. Unfortunately, it's arguable that he should have lost the bout against José Aldo, with many in the MMA world feeling that 'Scarface' did enough to emerge victorious. Moraes was not always a fighter with questionable durability.

At one point, he was one of the most feared 135-pounders in the world. However, after a third-round TKO loss to Henry Cejudo, he was never truly the same again. Despite defeating José Aldo via a controversial split decision, 'Magic' experienced a massive career downswing.

He suffered six consecutive KO/TKO losses, five of which were due to him being unable to take any shots to the chin. His other loss was a rare TKO due to low kicks. Whether it's changing divisions or promotions, it seems like there's nothing Moraes can do to improve his durability.

#1. Alistair Overeem, former UFC heavyweight

If there's ever been a heavyweight with all of the necessary skills to capture the UFC 265-pound crown but never did, it's Alistair Overeem. The former mixed martial artist was a complete fighter with good kickboxing skills, a strong clinch game, and an underrated wrestling skill set.

Furthermore, he was physically strong, had a breadth of knockout power, and possessed a decent gas tank for a man of his size. Unfortunately, where 'The Demolition Man' fell short was the durability of his chin. Overeem suffered eight losses during his tenure with the promotion.

Every single loss came via KO. Overeem simply couldn't take a shot. He never lost via decision, submission, or freak injury under the UFC banner. Instead, every single setback was due to his chin failing him when he needed it most.

