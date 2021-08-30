5 of Conor McGregor's closest friends in MMA

Conor McGregor is one of the fiercest rivals to have in the UFC. The pressure he puts on his opponents' minds, both inside and outside the octagon, has proven to be overwhelming on many occasions. From his relentless trash talk on social media and in press conferences to his crafty fighting skills inside the octagon, he is truly 'Notorious'.

However, there's more to Conor McGregor than fight fans would think. While talking trash and being extremely competitive comes naturally to the Irishman, he is also capable of making friends and having a good time with them. It is mostly his tougher side that is showcased in the UFC, but he has also proven to be a good friend to some.

Let's take a look at five of Conor McGregor's closest friends in MMA.

#5. Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone

Conor McGregor v Donald Cerrone

Conor McGregor and fellow UFC welterweight Donald Cerrone share mutual respect and have been friends for some time now. In a business where it is easy for highly competitive fighters like McGregor to start rivalries with their counterparts, the two have been quite cordial and warm with each other.

The friendship between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone was most evident around the time the two fought each other at UFC 246 in 2020. During the pre-fight press conference, McGregor spoke of Cerrone and said:

"It's hard not to respect Donald right now at this stage. He has my respect. And although there will be blood spilled on Jan. 18, it will not be bad blood."

During a media conference in 2015, Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone had chided each other. However, when asked about his feelings for the Irishman ahead of UFC 246, 'Cowboy' called McGregor "f***ing great" and said he felt honored to share the experience with him.

'Cowboy' also defended Conor McGregor by sailing past questions about his legal troubles. Replying to a media question about the Irishman's alleged sexual assaults, Cerrone said that they were here to discuss fights and nothing else.

The friendliness between the two didn't end there. Conor McGregor tended to Donald Cerrone after knocking him out 40 seconds at UFC 246. Asking Cerrone whether it was his shoulder strike that broke his opponent's orbital bone, McGregor said:

"I love you Donald. Those shoulder shots broke it eh?"

McGregor even hugged Donald Cerrone's grandmother, who was present inside the octagon after the fight and later praised the woman.

