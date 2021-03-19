Did Conor McGregor's teammate Dillon Danis punch Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229?

Khabib Nurmagomedov stormed out of the cage to attack Conor McGregor's teammate Dillon Danis following his huge victory over the Irishman at UFC 229. According to Danis, he caught The Eagle with a "right hand", however, there is no visual evidence that proves his claim.

Nurmagomedov and McGregor battled it out in the main event of UFC 229 that is widely considered the biggest fight in the history of UFC. The bitter rivalry between the two top Lightweights resulted in a sequence of chaotic events - before and after the show.

Following the infamous bus attack where The Notorious One hurled a dolly at the vehicle in which Nurmagomedov was traveling, UFC finally decided to book the fight that was laden with controversies.

After submitting McGregor in the fourth round, Khabib Nurmagomedov jumped out of the cage and leaped high in the air to attack Danis. Apparently, the Bellator star was racially abusing The Eagle during the fight.

"I hit him with a right hand" - Dillon Danis on post-fight brawl with Khabib Nurmagomedov

In an interview with The Schmo, Dillon Danis claimed that he did connect a punch on Khabib Nurmagomedov. The 27-year-old said the former UFC Lightweight Champion couldn't hit him, and that the Dagestani was trying to "run away."

"You know what’s funny, when he jumped over the thing, and he had his feet and his arms up, he didn’t really know what he was going to hit me with. So I was like, 'am I going to get kicked right now or punched?'. I kind of just blocked, then I hit him with a right hand, and then I remember him coming forward, and I was uppercutting him, and then he was just trying to run away, and I was trying to grab his head," said Danis.

After the UFC 229 main event post-fight brawl, Khabib Nurmagomedov apologized to UFC, his fans, and the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for his actions.

The Eagle said that he was not proud of how things turned out following his win over Conor McGregor. Nurmagomedov was fined $500,000 by the NSAC, and also suspended for nine months from UFC.