5 current day UFC fighters with the coolest cars

Only the best MMA fighters in the world make it into the UFC. The result of being at the top of the global fight business means having unparalleled glory and riches. Therefore, it is natural for UFC fighters to splash their hard-earned money on items of luxury and style.

More than a handful of UFC athletes have made headlines for being crazy rich. Many have been papped in gigantic mansions, stylish clothes, and even accessories worth a million dollars. However, the item in possession of UFC fighters that is perhaps the most talked-about is a car.

On that note, let's list five current-day UFC fighters with the coolest cars.

#5. Dominick Cruz - UFC bantamweight

Dominick Cruz with his Nissan GTR | Image via Twitter @dominickcruz

Dominick Cruz is a former two-time UFC bantamweight champion and MMA veteran. He is the inaugural UFC champion and has also conquered bantamweight gold in the WEC. 'The Dominator' defeated Demetrius Johnson in his second title defense in the UFC.

Following the win, he was rewarded with a 2012 Nissan GT-R by UFC boss Dana White.

Dominick Cruz explained in a Facebook post, titled, "Just a gift from Uncle Dana":

"What's special about this car for me is that I got this after I fought Demetrious Johnson. It was like a trade because I took the fight on short notice after I fought Urijah Faber. Dana (White) was like 'We need you to fight back to back camps' and he offered me a car. I did it.. So, it's like a trophy car for me."

The former UFC champion and currently the No.10-ranked bantamweight fighter is often spotted cruising the streets of San Diego in his 2012 Nissan GT-R. Instead of going for flashy sports car colors, Cruz went for a camel print in a matte finish, making his car look sober and classy. Apart from the GTR, which he calls Godzilla, Dominick Cruz also owns a 2015 Toyota Tundra Platinum Edition.

