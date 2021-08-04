5 of the most likable fighters in the UFC today

MMA is one of the few sports in which likeability does not translate to popularity. An organization like the UFC demands flashy, outspoken fighters. Loud-mouthed athletes often generate the most hype, making matchmaking easy and sellable. Polarizing figures are often the most successful in MMA, while likable fighters are pushed to the side in favor of their eccentric counterparts.

This comes in stark contrast to the core tenets of MMA. Respect and humility must come above all else for fighters. With a dearth of these attributes on the UFC roster, the few that show such qualities have become extremely likable.

Georges St-Pierre, one of the best fighters ever, was liked for his intelligent, charismatic, yet respectful behavior. Others, such as Conor McGregor, polarize opinion. The Irishman seems to cross all limits while disrespecting his opponents, making him loved and hated alike. His recent jab at Khabib Nurmagomedov's late father is yet another example of McGregor losing the respect of fans and his colleagues.

However, brash personas are not always attached with polarizing figures. Some fighters have eccentric personalities, but remain likable nonetheless.

On that note, let's look at five of the most likable fighters in the UFC today:

#5. Dustin Poirier (UFC lightweight)

Dustin Poirier is coming off the two biggest wins of his MMA career. After dominating Conor McGregor at UFC 257, ‘The Diamond’ replicated his performance and picked up another TKO win over the Irishman at UFC 264. Despite being launched into superstardom after two fights against ‘The Notorious,’ Dustin Poirier remains as classy as ever.

Perhaps the greatest example of this was seen during pre-fight events at UFC 264. While Conor McGregor was threatening Poirier’s family, ‘The Diamond’ revealed that he bore no ill-will against the Irishman. A lesser man would’ve stooped to McGregor’s level, but Poirier remained respectful of his trash-talking opponent.

Dustin Poirier has always been a humble competitor. 'The Diamond' continues to give props to the fighters he has faced, even those he has lost against. Poirier recently spoke about Khabib Nurmagomedov's grappling ability, saying the Russian is on another level. 'The Diamond' lost to Khabib at UFC 242.

Poirier's incredible journey from an alcoholic teenager to the top-ranked lightweight in the world has made him a household name. The Louisiana native used mixed martial arts to add structure to his life, and it shows in his demeanor.

Dustin Poirier's genuine persona and elite skills inside the octagon make him very likable. His upcoming lightweight championship showdown against Charles Oliveira could propel 'The Diamond' to even further heights of superstardom in the UFC.

