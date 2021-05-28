5 current MMA stars who are in relationships with fellow fighters

Relationships between co-workers are a prevalent phenomenon, and MMA athletes are no different. Unbeknownst to many, fighters have romantic lives outside the cage.

There are many instances of MMA stars getting romantically involved with fellow fighters. One popular example is Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne. Rousey is a former UFC bantamweight champion and Browne used to compete in the promotion's heavyweight division.

The two started dating in 2015 and eventually got married in 2017.

On that note, here's a list of current MMA stars who are in relationships with fellow fighters:

#5 Paige VanZant and Austin Vanderford

The first couple on this list is Paige VanZant and Austin Vanderford. VanZant used to compete in the UFC's strawweight division and holds a record of 8-5. '12 Gauge' has notable wins over Felicia Herrig and Bec Rawlings.

VanZant left the UFC and joined the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in August 2020. '12 Gauge' will compete against Rachael Ostovich in her next fight in BKFC. VanZant has already beaten Ostovich in the UFC.

Austin Vanderford competes as a middleweight in the MMA organization Bellator. He won his last fight against Fabian Edwards, brother of UFC fighter Leon Edwards.

The couple started their relationship in 2017 and tied the knot in 2018.

#4 Brian Ortega and Tracy Cortez

Brian Ortega recently cut his long, luscious hair short before his fight against Chan Sung Jung, but that seems to have had no adverse effect on the fighter's appeal among women.

'T-City' initiated a conversation with Cortez by commenting on her social media post embedded above. The two were later seen together on Ortega's Instagram story.

"F*** it ima shoot my shot," wrote Ortega on Cortez's Instagram post.

Tracy Cortez is a flyweight in the UFC and has an MMA record of 9-1. Cortez is currently riding an impressive 9-fight win streak.

Ortega, on the other hand, is shooting the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter and is next in line for a shot at the UFC featherweight belt.

#3 Rose Namajunas and Pat Barry

Pat Barry is Rose Namajunas' fiance and training partner. The two have been dating for a long time, and Barry can always be seen in her corner during fights.

There is an age gap of 13 years between the two, but this seems to be a non-issue for the couple.

Namajunas recently reclaimed her strawweight crown when she knocked out Weili Zhang in the opening minutes of their championship fight.

#2 Thiago Santos and Yana Kunitskaya

Thiago Santos and Yana Kunitskaya are outstanding examples of an MMA power couple. The two compete in the UFC's light heavyweight and bantamweight divisions, respectively.

Santos has not performed well inside the octagon and is on a 3-fight skid. However, his life outside the octagon seems great as 'Marreta' recently got engaged to Kunitskaya in December 2020.

#1 Amanda Nunes and Nina Ansaroff

One of the most famous couples in the MMA world is Amanda Nunes and Nina Ansaroff. Ansaroff competes in the 115-pound division. 'The Lioness' Nunes is the champion of the bantamweight and featherweight division.

In September 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Raegan Ann Nunes.

