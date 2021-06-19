5 current UFC fighters who have the best physiques

People around the world hold a belief that every UFC fighter has a ripped and well-toned physique. There are fighters who manage to meet these expectations and there are some who exceed them by a long distance.

Fighters with fit bodies and jacked muscles can be successful in intimidating or even scaring their opponents. They are able to get a mental edge on their opponents even before the fight.

UFC have always had fighters with good physiques but after the arrival of USADA, a lot of those shredded physiques deteriorated very quickly.

There are still many UFC fighters who do not take performance enhancing drugs but manage to look like Greek gods.

Here is a list of 5 current UFC fighters that have the best physiques in the entire promotion.

#5 UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou is arguably the scariest fighter in the UFC right now. 'The Predator' possesses devastating power in his hands and is capable of knocking out any fighter with a single punch. We have seen that again and again in his fights against Alistair Overeem, Jairzinho Rozenstruik and former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

Ngannou's gigantic, shredded body is one of the major reasons why the Cameroonian fighter is so dangerous inside the octagon.

'The Predator' has not stopped working on his body and is constantly improving his physique. For proof, the heavyweight king posted a picture on his Instagram account.

The above photo is from UFC 260 and the one below is from UFC 220. At both of these events, the Cameroonian faced Stipe Miocic, who is considered to be one of the greatest heavyweights ever.

Ngannou weighs the same in both pics but looks much fitter in the above picture. The change in his physique was also reflected in the result of the second fight. 'The Predator' knocked out Miocic in the second round of the fight and was crowned the new heavyweight king.

#4 Holly Holm

Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm has arguably the best physique in the entire women's roster in the UFC. 'The Preacher's Daughter' is known for her athleticism inside the octagon and has given some amazing performances in the UFC.

Holm shocked the entire world when she knocked out the previously undefeated Ronda Rosuey at UFC 193 to become the new bantamweight queen.

#3 Michael Chandler

UFC 257 Poirier v McGregor: Weigh-Ins

The next name on this list is UFC lightweight Michael Chandler. Despite having only two fights in the promotion, Chandler has already put himself in contention as the hardest hitter in the 155-pound division.

'Iron' gave an example of his power when he knocked out Dan Hooker, who had previously gone five rounds with Dustin Poirier, in the co-main event of UFC 257.

The 35-year-old also showed his ability to explode at will when he almost finished current UFC lightweight king Charles Oliveira at UFC 262.

#2 Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa fights exactly as Paulo Costa looks. The Brazilian is known for his aggressive style where he walks down his opponents before finishing them off with a barrage of heavy strikes.

'Borrachinha' walked down Yoel Romero, who is considered to be one of the scariest guys in MMA, for three rounds and came out victorious at UFC 241.

Costa's unbelievable physique has also invited criticism over time as people have accused the Brazilian fighter of using steroids. However, the middleweight contender has never tested positive for performance enhancement drugs in the UFC.

#1 UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman

Scoring the top spot on this list is current UFC welterweight king Kamaru Usman. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' possesses arguably the best physique in the entire UFC. The 34-year-old confirmed his big muscles are not just for show when he knocked out Jorge Masvidal with a single punch at UFC 261.

Another display of Usman's power was seen when he knocked down Gilbert Burns with his jab just before finishing him at UFC 258.

