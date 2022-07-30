5 Dagestani MMA fighters destined to become world champions

Many elite-level Dagestani fighters have continued to become more prominent names in the sport. The republic has produced some of the top fighters in MMA, with many being in the title picture of their respective divisions.

Throughout the history of the sport, Brazil was a country that produced many champions. Now, it seems as though the republic could do something similar.

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov has been the most notable Dagestani fighter so far. The former lightweight champion retired in 2020 with an unbeaten 29-0 MMA record. He was dominant throughout his career and some of the current fighters have adopted a similar fighting style.

As time goes on, it will be interesting to see if any of the fighters surpass what 'The Eagle' was able to accomplish in the sport. This list will look at five Dagestani MMA fighters destined to become world champions.

#5. Dagestani UFC flyweight Askar Askarov

Dagestani flyweight Askar Askarov's backstory is quite unique. He was born deaf, which makes it difficult for him to gather information from his corner during a fight.

Despite the challenges that come along with being deaf, it hasn't stopped him from making a name for himself in the UFC flyweight division. 'Bullet' is currently the No. 3 ranked flyweight and could be close to earning a title shot.

Some of his wins include unanimous decisions over Tim Elliott, Alexandre Pantoja, and former title challenger Joseph Benavidez.

Bob Sturm @SportsSturm This Askarov performance is so impressive. Had no idea he was deaf. Not hearing the coaches in a fight probably increases degree of difficulty. This Askarov performance is so impressive. Had no idea he was deaf. Not hearing the coaches in a fight probably increases degree of difficulty.

Askarov is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Kai-Kara France. The loss halted his title aspirations as France will now fight Brandon Moreno for the interim UFC flyweight championship on Saturday.

'Bullet' is still in contention as he fought Moreno to a draw in 2019, and his loss to 'Don't Blink' was the first defeat of his MMA career.

#4. Dagestani UFC bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov

UFC Canada @UFC_CA At 14-0, Umar Nurmagomedov is following well in the footsteps of his cousin! 🦅 #UFC272 At 14-0, Umar Nurmagomedov is following well in the footsteps of his cousin! 🦅 #UFC272 https://t.co/dD1u9DZ7PP

Dagestani bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov, born in Kizilyurt, Dagestan, is one of the top fighters training under the tutelage of his cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov. The 26-year-old is a fighter to keep an eye on in the UFC bantamweight division as he could ascend the rankings quickly.

Nurmagomedov is currently the No. 14 ranked bantamweight and has an unbeaten 15-0 MMA record. He is a well-rounded fighter that not only has a Sambo background, but also a background in Muay Thai. His striking prowess has been on full display in the octagon and it's obvious that he is comfortable in the standup.

Umar Nurmagomedov @UNmgdv



@danawhite @seanshelby @AliAbdelaziz00 I’m young, strong, hungry, focused and I want to become a champion. I know I can destroy my division. All I need is an opportunity. #Abudhabiufc I’m young, strong, hungry, focused and I want to become a champion. I know I can destroy my division. All I need is an opportunity. #Abudhabiufc @danawhite @seanshelby @AliAbdelaziz00

'The Eagle's younger cousin has a great opportunity to become champion in a stacked division. Nurmagomedov could possibly have a similar path to a title shot as Sean O'Malley.

'Sugar' is taking a massive step up in competition against former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan. And so, if Nurmagomedov continues to gain popularity, he could do the same.

#3. Dagestani Bellator lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov

Dagestani lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov has the potential to become the republic's next undefeated lightweight champion. He is UFC bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov's brother and also trains with cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov at AKA. The 24-year-old is currently ranked No. 3 in the Bellator lightweight rankings and is definitely in the mix for the next title shot.

Nurmagomedov is coming off a submission win against Chris Gonzalez at Bellator 283. Gonzalez shot for a takedown, but Nurmagomedov was able to reverse the positioning and submit him with a guillotine-choke.

It will be interesting to see what the promotion does with the young Dagestani phemon. He made a strong case for why he deserves the next title shot against Bellator lightweight champion Patricky Freire. However, the promotion might want to take its sweet time to build Nurmagomedov up before booking him in a title fight.

#2. Dagestani UFC light heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev

Sportskeeda MMA @sportskeedaMMA



#UFC #MMA Magomed Ankalaev is undefeated in his last 8 bouts and he has taken down some big names in the process! Magomed Ankalaev is undefeated in his last 8 bouts and he has taken down some big names in the process! 😮#UFC #MMA https://t.co/SOHAwJmhuI

Dagestani light heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev, born in Makhachkala, Dagestan, has been a force to be reckoned with since joining the UFC. The No. 4 ranked light heavyweight is 8-1 since joining the promotion and is currently riding an impressive eight-fight winning streak.

Ankalaev has been dominant as of late and neutralized his opponents with his grappling. Based on the current rankings, it might not be long before he receives a title shot. It looks like reigning champion Jiri Prochazka will defend his newly won title against former champion Glover Teixeira in a rematch.

With that in mind, Ankalaev could challenge the winner if he defeats former title challenger Anthony 'Lionheart' Smith. He has already defeated two former title challengers in Thiago Santos and Volkan Oezdemir. So, a win against another former contender could make it difficult to deny him the next title opportunity.

#1. Dagestani UFC lightweight Islam Makhachev

Dagestani lightweight Islam Makhachev, born in Makhachkala, Dagestan, has been one of the UFC's most highly touted fighters. The 30-year-old is a childhood friend of Khabib Nurmagomedov and is viewed as one to pick-up things where 'The Eagle' left off.

The lightweight phenom has displayed elite-level grappling, which has drawn similarities to Nurmagomedov. The No. 4 ranked lightweight has earned a reputation for mauling his opponents and smothering them on the ground, similar to 'The Eagle'. Makhachev's only career loss came against Adriano Martins in 2015. He has since won 10 straight fights and is scheduled to fight former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

The two lightweights will headline UFC 280, when the promotion returns to Abu Dhabi. A new UFC lightweight champion will be crowned as the bout will be contested for the vacant title. With a win, Makhachev could become one of the biggest stars in the UFC should he defeat 'do Bronx'.

