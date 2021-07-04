5 most electrifying interactions Conor McGregor has had with his fans

Conor McGregor is the biggest star to ever come out of the UFC. 'The Notorious' has millions of fans all over the world who stick their eyes to the screen every he comes to fight. Even people who do not watch the sport know about the 32-year-old superstar.

'Mystic Mac' started his MMA career all the way back in 2008 in Dublin, Ireland. After winning 12 out of his first 14 fights, the Irishman was called up by the UFC to compete in the featherweight division. McGregor went through the competition like a knife through butter.

It took 'The Notorious' less than three years in the UFC to capture featherweight gold. At UFC 194, it took McGregor only 13 seconds to knock out Aldo and become the new featherweight king of the UFC.

McGregor again created history at UFC 205 when he finished Eddie Alvarez in the second round to win the lightweight title. In doing so, he became the first man in the promotion's history to hold two championships at the same time.

Throughout his epic journey, the Irishman has always had strong support from his fans. The Irish fans are so loyal that they come all the way from Ireland to Las Vegas to watch 'The Notorious' fight. It is this support of the people that has made the Irishman the star that he is today.

Also read: Watch: Conor McGregor sends screaming mob into a frenzy by shadow boxing for them; wishes everyone a happy 4th of July

Let's take a look at five of the best interactions UFC star Conor McGregor has had with fans:

#5 Conor McGregor shadow boxing in front of a crowd on the Fourth of July

Ahead of his fight with Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor was greeted by a mob of fans when he left a restaurant in the early hours of the Fourth of July. The fans, who were waiting outside to see the Irishman, started chanting McGregor's name. 'The Notorious' also entertained the public by shadow boxing in front of them.

Absolute scenes. @TheNotoriousMMA just sent this crowd into a frenzy. pic.twitter.com/T3wG7UlYMe — Scott Fenton (@ScottFenton01) July 4, 2021

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham