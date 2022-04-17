Now that the dust has settled from the chaos that was UFC 273, it's now easier to reflect on what moments really lit up the arena. Great walkouts, a potential fight of the year candidate, razor-close fights - this event really had it all. There are many moments from this event that will be looked at as the sport progresses.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Morning Report: Aljamain Sterling reacts to Dana White saying Petr Yan should’ve won at UFC 273: ‘It’s a slap in the face’ mmafighting.com/2022/4/14/2302… Morning Report: Aljamain Sterling reacts to Dana White saying Petr Yan should’ve won at UFC 273: ‘It’s a slap in the face’ mmafighting.com/2022/4/14/2302… https://t.co/yomyXJsq84

In this list, we'll delve into the moments that really grabbed the fans' attention, both inside and outside the octagon.

Highs and lows make the sport, but fans provide the energy that helps fighters perform to the best of their ability. The Jacksonville, Florida at UFC 273 crowd did more than enough to blow the roof off of the VyStar arena. Here are the 5 most electrifying UFC 273 moments.

#5. Hall of Fame introduction: Doo Ho Choi vs. Cub Swanson at UFC 273

UFC 206: Swanson v Choi

As the arena dimmed and the big screen captured the attention of fans in attendance at the VyStar arena, they were shown the highlights of a fight that will now live on in the Fight Wing of the UFC's Hall of Fame. The 2016 bout between Doo Ho Choi, a then undefeated featherweight prospect, and 'Killer' Cub Swanson.

These two fighters took turns hurting each other. Momentum oscillated in about every other exchange. 'The Korean Superboy' had his piston-like punches that would find the mark. Swanson, down but rarely out, used his unique striking to let Choi know that this would be no easy victory for him.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



Relive that epic Cub Swanson vs Doo Ho Choi matchup! Entering the #UFCHoF this Summer!Relive that epic Cub Swanson vs Doo Ho Choi matchup! Entering the #UFCHoF this Summer! 👏Relive that epic Cub Swanson vs Doo Ho Choi matchup! https://t.co/Eebhx4dOlP

It was a masterpiece of a match. Creative striking flowed the entire time and the toughness was shown in spades. Neither participant wanted to concede in the slightest. There were small breaks here and there, but the fighters went right back to work. Going into the third round, it was clear that they both thought that the verdict of this bout would be decided in the concluding five minutes. 'Killer' had his hand raised, but both fighters had increased their stock in this war.

#4. Aljamain Sterling's second round against Petr Yan

UFC 273: Aljamain Streling (left) vs. Petr Yan (right) at UFC 273.

Petr Yan was expected to win in his rematch against Aljamain Sterling. 'No Mercy' lost his bantamweight title to Sterling after throwing an illegal knee in their UFC 259 meeting. The illegal strike would land flush and subsequently, a disqualification switched the title-holder from Yan to Sterling.

Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow A glimpse into round 2 of Aljamain Sterling VS Petr Yan 2



A glimpse into round 2 of Aljamain Sterling VS Petr Yan 2 https://t.co/rvNGbADbkC

The rematch had fans and fighters assuming that the Russian would pick up where he left off, which was dominating 'Funk Master'. That wasn't the case, however. Although the 29-year-old challenger is a notoriously slow starter, the first round was very close. Following this was one of Sterling's career-best rounds.

The champion took his opponent's back and couldn't help but smile as he knew that all the nay-sayers would be biting their nails as he got to work. Perfect back control had Yan in a constant uphill battle to advance position whilst defending submissions. Sterling even rained down some brutal ground and pound that lit up the Floridian crowd. As close as the the outcome was, it's worth noting that round two could've easily been a 10-8 round for Sterling. Regardless, the belt stayed with the New Yorker.

#3. Mackenzie Dern's second round vs. Tecia Torres

UFC 273: Volkanovski v The Korean Zombie Zombie

Following a ridiculously close first round, jiu jitsu expert Mackenzie Dern turned up the offense for a highly entertaining second round. Tecia Torres has only lost to the best of the division. Had she won against Dern, she would have had a great case for throwing her name into the next title fight. Dern, however, still feels that she needs one or two more fights before she should have a grab at the belt.

Knowing that Torres was on track for the title made Dern's performance and win all the better. As the second round began, the grappling phenom imposed her style of fight. A slick attempt at the kimura submission forced 'The Tiny Tornado' to focus solely on surviving the round rather than winning it.

The constant submission threat had the crowd on its feet for almost the entirety of the round. Although the finish never materialized, the round was quite the moral victory for Dern, showing that she's still threatening at this level of competition.

#2. The 'Korean Zombie's walkout

UFC 273: Volkanovski v The Korean Zombie

A fighter with one of the most chilling walkouts was one half of UFC 273's main event against Aussie superstar Alexander Volkanovski. 'The Korean Zombie' has tethered his entrance to the song 'Zombie' by The Cranberries. Befitting the nickname, this song works pretty well for him.

The Jacksonville crowd was almost fully on Jung's side as he made his second attempt at UFC gold. This certified hit of a song coupled with a fan-favorite fighter really added excitement to what was already the beginning of a very big moment for the division.

The 'Korean Zombie' wasn't able to get the job done against 'The Great', but he proved to be a formidable opponent that was just a step behind at any turn of the fight. His entrance to this fight is amongst his most chilling walkouts and will be remembered as one of the best in UFC history.

#1. Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns

UFC 273: Khamzat Chimaev (left) fights Gilbert Burns

The aforementioned introduction of Swanson vs. Choi into the UFC's Hall of Fame might have lit a fire under the surging Khamzat Chimaev and former title contender, Gilbert Burns. This fight quickly put itself in 'fight of the year' territory.

Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow Who should Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns fight next?



Who should Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns fight next? https://t.co/8ZlQWPjRmJ

This fight was already the most looked forward to on the whole card. It's rare for a fight that preludes one for a title, let alone two of them, to be the focal point of an event. 'Borz' brought a sense of invincibility to the table, whereas Burns is as tried and true a contender that the welterweight division has.

The fight began and chaos ensued. Both fighters were successful and many questions were answered. Chimaev didn't steamroll 'Durniho' as some speculated he would, but he showed that he can adapt, has heart and can keep a furious pace. Burns proved that he's still a top contender, as he was rather successful but just fell short against his still-undefeated adversary.

Edited by Phil Dillon