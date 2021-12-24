5 most entertaining rounds from UFC fights in 2021

The UFC is known for the barnburners it promises and delivers to its fans. While some fights go the distance, others end in stellar finishes. Either way, fans are unfailingly kept on the edge of their seats.

This year wasn't any different. It was yet another successful 12 months for Dana White and his colleagues, as the UFC hosted some of the biggest fights in recent memory. Events headlined by the likes of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Kamaru Usman, among others, turned out to be successful and drew fans in large numbers.

While every UFC event was entertaining, some rounds left a lasting impression on the fans.

On that note, here are five of the most entertaining rounds of UFC fights in 2021.

#5. Round 1: Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira (UFC 262)

Having knocked out Dan Hooker in his UFC debut, Michael Chandler squared off against Charles Oliveira at UFC 262 for his second fight. This time it was for the vacant lightweight championship.

Oliveira threw the first meaningful strike of the fight, a leg kick that rattled Chandler in the first minute. However, Chandler was quick to get back to his feet and started throwing punches at the Brazilian.

Oliveira retaliated with a flurry of his own before shooting for a takedown. In hindsight, it was not the best choice. Chandler got the Brazilian in a guillotine choke and for a while it seemed that he had Oliveira in real trouble.

Unfortunately for the American, Oliveira managed to free himself and started controlling the fight from the top position. More dangerously for Chandler, the renowned submission artist soon took his back.

Chandler warded off the danger on the ground by explosively springing back to his feet. He then unleashed a flurry of punches on Oliveira. In a bid to take him down, 'Do Bronx' went for Chandler's leg.

The three-time Bellator champion seemed better prepared this time. He swarmed Oliveira with more punches and dropped him. Thereafter, he hammered his opponent with explosive blows on the ground until the buzzer sounded.

However, Chandler's good run was short-lived. Despite being outfought and nearly losing in the opening round, Oliveira came back magnificently in the second. He stunned Chandler with a perfectly placed left hook and another as his opponent tried to circle away from danger. After a few more punches on the ground, we had a new UFC lightweight champion.

