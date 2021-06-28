The UFC was once dominated by North American fighters, utilizing strong wrestling bases and established MMA gyms to give their athletes the edge over international opposition. However, North America is no longer the MMA powerhouse it once was.

Other continents are now producing elite fighters with new skillsets leading to a greater level of diversity in the UFC's rankings. Europe is especially at the forefront of bringing a new generation of MMA fighters to the UFC.

Fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Michael Bisping and Conor McGregor have paved the way for these European prospects, many of whom could hold UFC gold before too long.

In the following list we will go over five European fighters who have a legitimate chance of becoming UFC champions. Honorable mentions go to Aleksandar Rakic, Arnold Allen, Jack Hermansson and Darren Till.

5 European fighters who have a legitimate chance to become UFC champion

#5 Askar Askarov - UFC flyweight

Askar Askarov is an undefeated UFC flyweight who hails from the Republic of Dagestan, Russia. Currently on a record of 14-0-1, Askarov has wins over some of the UFC's 125lb elite. Unanimous decision victories over the likes of Tim Elliot, Joseph Benavidez and Alexandre Pantajo had many clamoring for Askarov to be next for a shot against newly crowned champion Brandon Moreno.

This is a fight that already has some history behind it. Askarov faced Moreno in his UFC debut, with the two men fighting to a close split decision draw. Instead, Askarov has been matched up with former title challenger Alex Perez in what is essentially a title eliminator fight.

It will be incredibly hard to deny Askarov a title shot should he defeat Perez. Considering how close Askarov's first fight against Moreno went, there will be few who argue that the Dagestani flyweight will not at least have somewhat of a chance against the Mexican champion.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham