5 most explosive moments from UFC 270: Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane

The first big pay-per-view show of 2022 went down last night in the form of UFC 270. As most fans expected, it was a barnburner.

UFC 270 featured two high-level title bouts, as well as a number of other excellent fights that produced some genuinely explosive action.

With a variety of different finishes, as well as some cool moments across the fights that went the distance, this was a card with something for everyone.

With that in mind, here are the five most explosive moments from UFC 270: Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane.

#5. Jack Della Maddalena debuts in the UFC in style

Jack Della Maddalena wasted no time in dispatching Pete Rodriguez last night

The welterweight bout between newcomers Jack Della Maddalena and Pete Rodriguez was largely flying under the radar last night, and for good reason given the unknown nature of both fighters. After last night, though, it’s hard to imagine anyone sleeping on Maddalena again.

The Australian already had eight stoppages via KO or TKO on his ledger prior to last night. It was easy to tell why as soon as the two men began to square off.

Within moments of the fight beginning, Maddalena was able to work over ‘Dead Game’ with his punches, particularly a stiff jab that bloodied him up in no time. Rodriguez simply didn’t have an answer for this attack despite firing back. It seemed like only a matter of time before he found himself in trouble.

Sure enough, before even the three-minute mark in the round, Maddalena hit his fellow debutant with a brutal combination, ending in a left hand that dropped Rodriguez hard. Referee Frank Trigg allowed the Aussie to follow up with two more punches but, in reality, the fight was already over.

This was an excellent – and brutal – debut for Maddalena. While there will be question marks over his opposition here, this was still one of the better octagon debuts in recent memory. More to the point, it was definitely one of last night’s most explosive moments.

Edited by John Cunningham