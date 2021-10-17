5 most explosive moments from UFC Fight Night: Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont

UFC Fight Night: Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont was probably one of the least anticipated UFC events in some time, and unfortunately, it turned out to be forgettable.

Of the ten fights on offer at this UFC Fight Night, only four of them ended before the final buzzer, meaning explosive finishes were few and far between.

With a number of big UFC events coming up soon, it’s hardly likely fans will be talking about this event for long. Unfortunately, it felt like another reminder that the promotion may be spreading itself too thinly right now.

Nevertheless, here are the five most explosive moments from UFC Fight Night: Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont.

#5. Ariane Carnelossi opens the show with her second UFC finish in a row

Ariane Carnelossi impressed in her win over Istela Nunes.

It wasn’t exactly 'explosive' per se, but Brazil’s Ariane Carnelossi at least started last night’s event with a finish, picking up the second finish of her UFC career in the process. To be fair, her clash with Istela Nunes had plenty of watchable action, and was amongst last night’s better fights.

The two strawweights went toe-to-toe from the opening moments of the fight. Carnelossi swung the wilder, heavier strikes as opposed to Nunes’ slightly more controlled attack. However, once Carnelossi was able to get her foe to the ground in the second round, it quickly became clear she had a path to victory.

Nunes looked out of her depth once Carnelossi put her on her back. She was able to escape to her feet in the second round – landing a solid body kick when she was back up. However, when she was taken down in the third, it was clear she was in trouble.

Sure enough, ‘Sorriso’ was able to take the back of her opponent. From there, she snaked an arm under the chin and quickly locked down on a rear naked choke. The academic tapout came just moments later.

The win moves Carnelossi to 2-1 in the UFC and 14-2 overall. Based on what we’ve seen in her last two fights, she could yet move into the upper echelons of the strawweight division.

