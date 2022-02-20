5 most explosive moments from UFC Fight Night: Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill

Last night’s UFC Fight Night event was one of those post-pay-per-view cards that largely flew under the radar. However, despite a lack of name value, it turned out to be an excellent show.

Fans were treated to several great fights and explosive finishes in this UFC event, with some questionable refereeing making some of the stoppages even more brutal.

Will people be talking about this UFC show at the end of 2022? Probably not, but for now, this was a highly enjoyable event overall.

Here are the five most explosive moments from UFC Fight Night: Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill.

#5: Chas Skelly signs off on his UFC career with a nasty knockout of Mark Striegl

Chas Skelly ended his octagon career last night with a vicious finish of Mark Striegl

Prior to last night’s show, Chas Skelly had already announced that he intended to retire from MMA after one final fight. Thankfully for the veteran featherweight, he signed off in perfect fashion.

‘The Scrapper’ won the first round of his bout with Mark Striegl, but nothing that took place in that round could’ve prepared the fans for such a devastating finish in the second. Essentially, ‘Mugen’ had nothing for Skelly’s clinch and takedowns, and so it looked like the veteran would grind his way to a win.

Instead, though, he came out far more aggressively in the second. Once a brief clinch was broken, he hurt Striegl with a quick combination of punches. With the Filipino fighter clearly on the ropes, Skelly then followed with a heavy right hand and a nasty knee that sent him crashing down.

The fight could easily have been called there. However, referee Keith Peterson allowed ‘The Scrapper’ to basically dribble Striegl’s head off the mat before he finally stepped in.

Late refereeing stoppage aside, this was a tremendous performance from Skelly as he signed off in style by beating his opponent in a truly violent fashion. If this is going to be his final octagon appearance, then it was probably the best possible way for him to go out.

