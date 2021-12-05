5 most explosive moments from UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo

There didn’t seem to be much fanfare around UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo. In the end, a surprisingly strong card delivered some serious action.

This UFC Fight Night featured a number of explosive finishes, with just five of the 13 bouts on offer going the distance.

The overall excellence of this show could be seen by the UFC’s bonus awards. They handed out a total of four $50k Performance of the Night bonuses as well as a Fight of the Night one too.

With this in mind, here are the five most explosive moments from UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo.

#5. UFC veteran Clay Guida pulls off a stirring comeback to beat Leonardo Santos

Clay Guida produced a dramatic comeback to submit Leonardo Santos

One of the eternal questions of MMA stands around whether a submission win – rather than a brutal knockout – can actually be considered “explosive”. The answer is that it depends on the circumstances. Last night, Clay Guida’s comeback win over Leonardo Santos couldn’t be seen as anything but.

‘The Carpenter’ suffered a horrendous beating in the first round of the lightweight bout. Santos battered him with shots to the body and knees to the head, causing him to dive desperately for takedowns that never looked like they’d come.

Referee Keith Peterson could easily have been justified in stopping the fight on more than one occasion. However, perhaps trusting in Guida’s legendary toughness, he let the fight continue.

In the end, Peterson was basically justified in his decision. Santos completely blew up towards the end of the round after emptying his gas tank in his attempt to finish Guida, and had nothing left when the second round began.

Sure enough, Guida was able to capitalize, somehow taking the back of the legendary grappler before forcing him to submit to a rear naked choke.

To see ‘The Carpenter’ tap out such an accomplished Brazilian jiu-jitsu artist was incredible. When you consider what he survived beforehand, this was a truly tremendous victory for him.

