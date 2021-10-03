5 most explosive moments from UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker

The main event may not have delivered in the way that fans might’ve hoped, but UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker was still a largely watchable show.

With plenty of nasty finishes up and down the card, this UFC Fight Night had numerous highlight-reel moments, with four fighters winning $50k bonuses.

Headliners Johnny Walker and Thiago Santos weren’t among them as their fight unexpectedly went the distance. Still, thankfully the event already had enough violence to ensure the fans weren’t left wanting more.

So with several different fights to choose from, here are the five most explosive moments from UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker.

#5. Kyle Daukaus turns Kevin Holland’s lights out in unfortunate fashion in a UFC first

The UFC's instant replay rule meant that Kyle Daukaus vs. Kevin Holland became a No Contest

One of last night’s most explosive moments came in the event’s co-headliner between Kevin Holland and Kyle Daukaus. Unfortunately, the moment led to a UFC first that ensured that neither man came away with a victory.

Midway through the first round, the two middleweights came together in the center of the octagon, and something appeared to connect that knocked Holland silly.

‘Trailblazer’ collapsed face-first, and although referee Dan Miragliotta allowed the fight to continue, moments later, Daukaus snaked onto his back and applied a rear-naked choke to force him to tap out.

However, when replays of the knockdown were played, it immediately became clear that it wasn’t a punch that’d landed – it was a brutal clash of heads that clearly knocked Holland unconscious for a moment.

UFC Canada @UFC_CA



The outcome is currently under review Kyle Daukaus locks in the sub after a clash of heads in Round 1The outcome is currently under review #UFCVegas38 Kyle Daukaus locks in the sub after a clash of heads in Round 1



The outcome is currently under review #UFCVegas38 https://t.co/fokXVF6F8n

After a lengthy consultation with Herb Dean – who was manning the instant replay booth cage-side – Miragliotta was able to watch the clip and conclude that the fight should be declared a No Contest.

This was a first for the UFC in terms of an instant replay deciding a fight. It was an excellent example of technology being used to positive effect in sports.

Holland and Daukaus will likely face off in a rematch at some point down the line – but for now, this was an explosive moment both men will want to forget.

