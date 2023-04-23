5 explosive UFC vs. Bellator fights we'd like to see

The UFC is ubiquitously regarded as the world's premier MMA organization. The Dana White-led promotion has the deepest roster in professional combat sports and houses the best talent in the world.

While there's no doubting the magnitude of the UFC, the multi-billion dollar company doesn't have all the best fighters on the planet. Bellator is the second-biggest MMA promotion in the United States and is home to some high-level fighters who would give their UFC counterparts a real run for their money.

As such, we thought we'd look at five intriguing matchups featuring fighters from both promotions. We only considered pairings that could happen down the line if fighters switch promotions, so we won't be pitting teammates like UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and Bellator titleholder Usman Nurmagomedov against one another.

On that note, here are five explosive UFC vs. Bellator matchups we'd like to see.

#5. Stephen Thompson (UFC) vs. Michael Page (Bellator)

Perennial UFC 170-pound contender Stephen Thompson is a fan favorite and for good reason. His karate style is a sight to behold, and he's a tricky matchup for any fighter he goes up against.

Most fighters struggle to close the distance against him and tend to get picked apart if they're overzealous. To top it all off, 'Wonderboy' has serious fight-ending power, as is evident in his scorching collection of knockouts in the UFC.

Thompson has come up short against fighters who have adopted a wrestling-heavy approach in recent times and the blueprint to beat him has been laid out. Most fans would rather see him get matched up with fellow strikers, which allows 'Wonderboy' the freedom to express himself and showcase his world-class ability.

A potential fight between Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson and Bellator's Michael 'Venom' Page has all the makings of an explosive matchup. Page has endured a similarly tumultuous run at welterweight just like Thompson, having knocked out numerous top contenders but falling short in his title bids.

'MVP' has a huge following thanks to his in-cage antics and unique brand of striking. The all-action Brit boasts an excellent professional record of 21-2, comprising 13 knockouts.

Michael Page has previously hinted that he could potentially join the UFC down the line, but it remains to be seen how things will play out on that front. If he does join the UFC, a fight against Stephen Thompson would serve as the perfect introduction to the octagon for 'MVP'.

Page and Thompson are 36 and 40 respectively, so if this pairing is to come to fruition, one of the two is going to have to switch promotions.

Michael Page (left) & Stephen Thompson (right) [Images via @michaelvenompage & @wonderboymma on Instagram]

#4. Sean O'Malley (UFC) vs. Patchy Mix (Bellator)

Bellator's crop of bantamweights is arguably on par with the UFC's, highlighting just how good the 135-pound bracket across the sport really is. While Sergio Pettis currently holds the bantamweight title in Bellator, many believe newly-crowned interim champion Patchy Mix is the better fighter.

At Bellator 295 this past weekend, Mix viciously knocked out Raufeon Stots to win the Grand Prix, walking away with $1 million for his efforts.

Patchy Mix matches up well against current UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, but the duo train together so even if they end up in the same promotion, a fight is unlikely. Moreover, Sterling isn't going to be competing at 135 pounds much longer.

With Mix being one of the best finishers in Bellator, a fight against UFC knockout artist Sean O'Malley would be an absolute treat. 'Sugar' is already one of the biggest names in the sport and is on the cusp of fighting for gold. The top-ranked bantamweight is among the most watchable fighters around.

With 26 finishes between them, Sean O'Malley vs. Patchy Mix is all but guaranteed to produce fireworks. With both fighters being under 30, the odds of them locking horns are decent. It would take Mix signing with the UFC for this matchup to materialize, as it's unlikely O'Malley will leave the promotion.

If and when it happens, this one isn't going the distance.

Sean O'Malley (left) & Patchy Mix (right) [Images via @sugasean & @patchymix on Instagram] g Shavkat Rakhmonov (left) & Yaroslav Amasov [Images via @shavkatrakhmonov94 & @s_amoskin on Instagram]

#3. Alexander Volkanovski (UFC) vs. Patricio Pitbull (Bellator)

Alexander Volkanovski is clearly the best featherweight in the world, but Patricio Pitbull can't be too far behind.

Volkanovski made a statement with his third victory over Max Holloway last year, which saw him emerge as arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter at the time. 'The Great' then put on a very impressive performance against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, but ultimately came up short.

Nevertheless, the always-game Australian is a force to be reckoned with.

Alexander Volkanovski will have his hands full when he takes on interim champion Yair Rodriguez next, while his Bellator counterpart, Patricio Pitbull, will look to become a three-division champion in his next outing.

Pitbull, a former lightweight champion and reigning featherweight king, will fight for the bantamweight title next month when he takes on Sergio Pettis. If he emerges victorious, there's a real case to be made that he's a better pound-for-pound fighter than Volkanovski, given his success in multiple weight classes.

Patricio Pitbull is the most accomplished fighter in Bellator history, but doesn't quite get the same recognition and plaudits that come Alexander Volkanovski's way. A fight between the two would settle who the best featherweight in the world really is.

Notably, Pitbull has always reiterated that he would beat Volkanovski, and that Dana White doesn't cross-promote out of fear of his champions losing.

#2. Shavkat Rakhmonov (UFC) vs. Yaroslav Amasov (Bellator)

Yaroslav Amasov may just be the best welterweight fighter active today. The reigning Bellator 170-pound champion has never tasted defeat in his professional career, and at just 29, he's just getting started.

Sporting an umblemished 27-0 record, Amasov has looked unstoppable so far and the Ukrainian's well-rounded skillset makes him a nightmare matchup for anyone he goes up against.

Speaking of well-rounded undefeated phenoms, Shavkat Rakhmonov may just be the perfect fighter. 17 fights. 17 finishes. Need we say more?

Rakhmonov already has eight knockouts and nine submissions on his record. 'Nomad' is tantalizingly close to a title shot in the UFC and is seemingly just one win away from his maiden championship bid. In his most recent outing, the Kazakh showed his heart and grit. pulling off a late submission in the dying seconds of a three-round war with Geoff Neal.

Shavkat Rakhmonov and Yaroslav Amasov represent the cream of the crop at 170 pounds and a fight between the two is a mouthwatering matchup every way you look at it.

Also, there's nothing quite like pitting two undefeated fighters against one another, where someone's '0' has got to go.

Shavkat Rakhmonov (left) & Yaroslav Amasov (right) [Images via @shavkatrakhmonov94 & @s_amoskin on Instagram]

#1. Israel Adesanya (UFC) vs. Johnny Eblen (Bellator)

Who is the best middleweight in the world?

Three men lay claim to the title – The UFC's Israel Adesanya, Bellator's Johnny Eblen and ONE Championship's Reinier de Ridder. All three fighters are dominant champions in their respective promotions. While de Ridder is undoubtedly world-class, there are question marks over the level of competition he's faced in ONE Championship.

This leaves Adesanya and Eblen as the clear-cut best 185-pounders on the planet.

Johnny Eblen is a generational talent fighting out of American Top Team in Florida. 'The Human Cheat Code's record stands at 13-0 with five knockouts. The former collegiate wrestling standout has a relentless ground game and stellar cardio, making him a tough matchup for strikers with limited grappling, like Israel Adesanya.

The gold standard at 185 pounds, Adesanya is a superstar who is seemingly going from strength to strength. 'The Last Stylebender' has already won eight title fights in the UFC and in his most recent outing, avenged the lone knockout loss of his career as he slept kickboxing rival Alex Pereira in emphatic fashion.

This is a classic striker vs. gappler pairing, which if it does come to fruition, will determine the best middleweight of the modern era. Both fighters have the skill-set to put away one another, further adding to the intrigue surrounding the matchup.

Israel Adesanya (left) & Johnny Eblen (right) [Images via @stylebender & @johnnyeblen on Instagram]

