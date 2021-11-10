5 fighters that should be added to EA Sports UFC 4

EA Sports UFC 4 recently had its biggest update in quite some time. UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev, as well as six new prime icon fighters, have been added to the game, much to the delight of the UFC 4 fanbase.

The prime icons included an altered model of Alistair Overeem from his Pride days. This tribute to old school MMA fans indicates that UFC 4 may have more to give, despite many believing the game was on its last legs.

Prior to the Makhachev addition and the prime icons, the last DLC character EA added to the game roster was Action Bronson, an American rapper who has never competed in professional MMA.

However, with the latest update bringing UFC 4 back on track, fans have speculated which fighters may be added next. In the following list, we break down five potential additions to EA Sports' UFC 4. Honorable mentions go to Shane Burgos, Tom Aspinall and Alex Pereira.

#5. Chris Daukaus - UFC heavyweight

EA Sports' UFC 4's heavyweight roster currently contains 34 fighters, with only 15 now competing in the UFC. The rest of the weight class is made of either retired legends: e.g. Dan Severn, Mark Coleman, and Daniel Cormier, DLC fighters from other sports: e.g. Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, or people who have never competed in the sport of MMA: e.g. Dana White and Action Bronson.

That noted, it is high time the division is fleshed out. Tom Aspinall, Marcin Tybura and Augusto Sakai would all be great additions. Chris Daukaus, however, is the one fighter who truly deserves to be added in the near future.

The former policeman is now the seventh-ranked UFC heavyweight, and is coming off an incredible highlight-reel KO of Shamil Abdurakhimov. He is currently undefeated inside the UFC and has a fight booked against Derrick Lewis.

Should Daukaus be victorious against Lewis, he will be placed right into the heavyweight top contender discussion. Any fighter in that position should surely be part of the UFC's licensed video game.

UFC 266: Abdyrakhimov v Daukaus

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Joshua Broom