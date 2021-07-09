Who is Action Bronson, the latest playable character in EA Sports UFC 4? 

Action Bronson is the latest addition to the UFC 4 roster. Although EA Sports UFC hasn't officially announced the news yet, the 37-year-old rapper took to his Instagram and noted that fans can use him as a playable character in the game.

Bronson is a music artist, chef and television presenter. He is currently signed to 'Loma Vista Recordings', an independent American record label established in 2012.

In July last year, Bronson had delivered vocals for the trailer of UFC 4.

Bronson has been a lifelong MMA fan - a factor which came in handy in his weight loss journey. The rapper reportedly shed more than 125 pounds in a span of one year, thanks to his relentless training at the gym.

He was recently seen with rising UFC bantamweight Marlon Vera.

Bronson is also well known for his hit travel show 'F**k, That's Delicious'. The 37-year-old hosts a talk show as well, called 'The Untitled Action Bronson Show'.

Going by the nickname of 'Mr. Baklava', Bronson first shot to fame following the release of his 2012 mixtape, 'Blue Chips'. Post which, he worked out a deal with 'Goliath Artists', a talent agency firm that had signed the likes of Eminem and Danny Brown.

Bronson's last studio album was released in 2020, titled 'Only for Dolphins'.

What are the other updates on the latest UFC 4 patch?

Unlike the updates that have occurred in the past year, EA Sports hasn't released a full patch this time around. There will be no likeness updates of fighters and no new UFC stars will be added to the game's roster.

The last update saw Li Jingliang and Sodiq Yusuff making their UFC 4 debuts.

Two latest additions to the #UFC4 fighter roster are available now 🎮 🔥



Agree with their ratings? 🤔



Fight now 👉 https://t.co/Y5U7mTxM6b@UfcJingliang @Super_Sodiq pic.twitter.com/nVeGfeeZ3X — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) June 10, 2021

It is important to note that Charles Oliveira hasn't yet received a model update, despite winning the UFC lightweight championship at UFC 262 in May earlier this year.

To the disappointment of many fans, the likes of Islam Makhachev, Giga Chikadze, Sean Brady and Shane Burgos haven't been introduced to the game either.

ONLY DONE LIGHT RESEARCH AND HAVEN'T PLAYED IT IN MONTHS BUT...



UFC 4 has Dana White, Bruce Buffer, Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua AND Action Bronson as playable characters BUT NOT Sean Brady, Islam Makhachev, Shane Burgos or Giga Chikadze.



This game is CASUAL BAIT. Nothing more. — 🇲🇽Moreno Stan 4 Life 🇲🇽 (@YayoTheCaveman) July 8, 2021

UFC 4 was released in August last year. The game was met with positive reviews, thanks to its improved gameplay and graphics.

