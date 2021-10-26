5 fighters who could become title contenders with big wins at UFC 267

UFC 267 goes down this weekend in Abu Dhabi. The event is undoubtedly one of the most loaded of 2021, with two title fights at the top of the card.

While the main focus will be on the two championship contests, UFC 267 also features a number of high-level up-and-comers who are looking to force their way into title contention.

So with plenty on the line in the Middle East this weekend, UFC 267 is basically a must-see show for all fans of MMA.

With that in mind, here are five fighters who could become title contenders with a win at UFC 267.

#5. Magomed Ankalaev – UFC light heavyweight contender

Magomed Ankalaev has all that it takes to become a UFC title contender at 205lbs

The UFC light heavyweight division is arguably in a better place right now than it’s been in some time, with Jon Jones no longer holding the title and ruling the weight class with an iron fist.

More importantly, for the first time in what feels like a while, the UFC has some genuinely top-class prospects at 205 pounds. One such prospect could become a title contender with a win at UFC 267. Magomed Ankalaev has been with the UFC now for the best part of four years. His current win streak of six fights is amongst the best that the promotion has to offer.

A native of Dagestan, the same region of Russia that produced former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Ankalaev appears to have all that it takes to become not just a contender, but a champion inside the octagon.

We’ve seen him demonstrate a powerful grappling game based around his high-class wrestling and strong takedowns. However, his striking looks equally dangerous, as he showed in his brutal knockouts of Dalcha Lungiambula and Ion Cutelaba.

Right now, Ankalaev is ranked at No.7 in the UFC light heavyweight division, but at UFC 267, he’ll have a chance to jump up the ladder again.

Volkan Oezdemir might be ranked one spot below him, but the Swiss fighter is almost certainly Ankalaev’s toughest test to date. ‘No Time’ might’ve been out of action for over a year, but he’s still a former title challenger who has knockout power and is remarkably tough.

If Ankalaev can defeat him, then he’d almost certainly be propelled into title contention and could even secure a shot at gold in 2022.

