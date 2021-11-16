5 UFC fighters who could challenge Alexander Volkanovski instead of Max Holloway

Max Holloway put together yet another sensational UFC performance in his unanimous decision victory of Yair Rodríguez on Saturday. Alexander Volkanovski seems like the obvious next fight for Holloway, however, there have been some hints this may not be the case.

While a third fight for the title with Volkanovski was mentioned, Holloway also discussed a possible rematch against Conor McGregor and moving up to 155 lbs. If the McGregor fight is indeed a possibility, you can't imagine he'd turn that down.

Another layer to this discussion is that Volkanovski last fought in September and stated afterwards that he would like to return to competition quickly. After a grueling five-round war, Holloway may not recover in time to fight Volkanovski.

There's also the fact that Volkanovski holds two victories over Holloway. He would likely be much keener on facing a fresh opponent sooner than having to wait around for a third fight with his very talented rival.

Certainly, if Holloway does end up exploring his options instead of getting turned around quickly to fight the champion, the UFC will have to find a new opponent for Alexander Volkanovski.

Here are five match-ups that could make sense if we do not get Volkanovski vs. Holloway III next:

#5. Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez

Rodriguez lost on Saturday to Max Holloway

Yair Rodriguez would likely be the clear-cut number one contender for Alexander Volkanovski's UFC title had he beaten Max Holloway. While that is no longer the case, his strong performance should ensure he doesn't fall too far from the title picture.

Rodriguez showed himself to be very close to the level of Holloway, who appears to be the second best featherweight in the division. While the UFC is very unlikely to give him a title shot off a loss, if there are complications 'El Pantera' could get the call.

Rodriguez is an established, popular star who the UFC would be confident of slotting into a big slot like this. If they do end up searching around for an injury replacement for this fight, Rodriguez could be towards the top of the list.

