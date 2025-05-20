5 fighters who could be next in line for Ilia Topuria or Charles Oliveira feat. Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje

The UFC is all set to have a new lightweight champion. The headliner of UFC 317 will see Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira face off to decide who claims the crown vacated by Islam Makhachev.

Regardless of whether Ilia Topuria or Charles Oliveira wins at UFC 317, the new champion will have their hands full afterwards.

There are a number of lightweight contenders in the UFC vying for a title shot right now, so who could be next for 'El Matador' or 'Do Bronx'?

Here are five fighters who could be next in line for the winner of Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira.

#5. Ilia Topuria or Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

Just a handful of weeks ago, it felt like the most probable headliner for UFC 317 was going to be Islam Makhachev vs. either Ilia Topuria or Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title.

That won't happen now, of course, as Makhachev has vacated his title to chase welterweight gold against newly-crowned champion Jack Della Maddalena.

In his stead, Topuria and Oliveira will face off to decide the new champion, and really, either man would make a fine titleholder.

However, the question of how they'd do against Makhachev - particularly Topuria, who has not yet fought the Dagestani - will always linger.

If Makhachev's jump to 170 pounds ends up going badly, then, could he return to 155 pounds to attempt to regain the title he never lost?

It's definitely a possibility. Makhachev has never suggested he physically can't make 155 pounds, as Topuria has with 145 pounds, after all.

Right now it feels unlikely, purely because Makhachev will probably be favored to defeat Della Maddalena, but the Aussie is not an easy out by any means. Therefore, a return to lightweight for the former king is always a possibility, even if it's a slim one.

#4. Ilia Topuria or Charles Oliveira vs. Max Holloway

UFC 318 will feature a headline bout that sounds absolutely thrilling. Max Holloway will return to 155 pounds to put his 'BMF' title on the line against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight.

The fight is almost guaranteed to be one of the defining ones of 2025. So could the winner be next in line for whoever the new lightweight champion is, whether that's Ilia Topuria or Charles Oliveira?

It's possible, but only if certain scenarios take place.

Firstly, Poirier has already stated that his fight with Holloway will be his retirement bout. If he manages to win, then, of course he will not be fighting for the lightweight title next.

What if 'Blessed' wins? If that's the case and he has lightweight gold in his sights, he needs to hope that Ilia Topuria doesn't win at UFC 317. That's because, of course, 'El Matador' violently stopped him last year.

A rematch between Holloway and Oliveira, though, could definitely be intriguing, especially given the strange way their first bout ended.

Therefore, 'Blessed' is an outside bet to be the next top contender, but everything needs to fall perfectly for him to make it work.

#3. Ilia Topuria or Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Going purely by the UFC's lightweight rankings, the only fighter worthy of facing the winner of Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira should be Arman Tsarukyan.

After all, the Armenian is ranked No.1 in the 155-pound division, and only missed out on a shot at Islam Makhachev earlier this year when he suffered a back injury.

If anything, it could be argued that Tsarukyan and not Oliveira should be fighting Topuria for the vacant title. That's because last year, he outpointed 'Do Bronx' in a three-round title eliminator at UFC 300.

However, Tsarukyan just isn't the biggest star for the UFC right now, and so it's easy to see why he's been overlooked here.

If he can return to action in the near future with a win, though, particularly if it comes against Justin Gaethje, the fighter he suspects he'll face next, it'd be hard to turn him down.

Either way, while Tsarukyan isn't the biggest name, his overall skills would make him a very difficult opponent for Ilia Topuria, and of course, we've already seen him beat 'Do Bronx'.

Therefore, he's definitely got a lot of potential to be the next in line.

#2. Ilia Topuria or Charles Oliveira vs. Paddy Pimblett

While he isn't ranked as highly as some of the other fighters on this list, it's arguable that the hottest fighter in the UFC's lightweight division right now is Paddy Pimblett.

'The Baddy' surprised many observers in April with a career-best showing, as he destroyed perennial contender Michael Chandler, stopping the former Bellator champion in the third round.

The native of Liverpool might only be ranked No.8 right now, but could he jump the queue to claim the next shot at the winner of Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira?

It's definitely possible.

Firstly, the UFC clearly loves him, and he's become a big star and big name with fans across the world, not just in his native UK.

Secondly, he already has a rivalry with Topuria, as they famously scuffled in a hotel prior to a UFC event in early 2022, and have verbally sniped at one another since.

Pimblett has less beef with Oliveira, and so if 'Do Bronx' wins at UFC 317, it's likely that Dana White and company might look past 'The Baddy' for the next top contender.

If 'El Matador' wins, though, seeing a fight between him and Pimblett set up with the title on the line wouldn't be shocking at all.

#1. Ilia Topuria or Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

Prior to the announcement of Islam Makhachev vacating his lightweight title and Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira being booked to decide the new champion, it looked like the next title shot would go to Justin Gaethje.

The former interim lightweight titleholder defeated Rafael Fiziev in March to pick up his third win in his last four fights, and that, along with his star power, seemed set to earn him a shot at Makhachev.

Since the announcement of Topuria vs. Oliveira, though, 'The Highlight' appears to be the odd man out.

But could the former PFL champ find himself next in line for the winner of the upcoming title fight? It's definitely possible.

Gaethje would be a fresh opponent for Topuria if 'El Matador' were to win the title, and the Spanish-Georgian fighter would no doubt love to knock off such a big name.

Oliveira would be a little different as he already holds a win over 'The Highlight'. However, if Gaethje could beat another top contender to really cement his position - Arman Tsarukyan, for instance - it'd be hard to deny him.

Given the UFC were supposedly already considering Gaethje as the top contender, then, he's the most logical next opponent for either Topuria or Oliveira.

