5 fighters from other promotions the UFC must consider signing in 2022

Some of the best MMA fighters in the world compete outside of the UFC. However, the UFC is aiming to remain the top promotion in the sport and are constantly looking to sign stars that can draw even more eyes to their product.

World class stars compete outside the UFC for a number of reasons. Young fighters, for example, are often able to earn better pay checks in other organizations whilst gaining a ton of experience inside the cage.

Outside of the UFC, the top MMA organizations today include the likes of Bellator, PFL and ONE Championship, with fighters still able to garner plenty of attention in each of these respective companies. It is therefore unsurprising that each of the names on this list have proven themselves in one of these organizations.

Bahia Fightwear @bahiafightwear PFL champion Kayla Harrison met with UFC officials in Las Vegas to discuss next career move dlvr.it/SFB115 PFL champion Kayla Harrison met with UFC officials in Las Vegas to discuss next career move dlvr.it/SFB115 https://t.co/531txiPIp0

Here are five fighters that the UFC must consider signing in 2022:

#5. Brendan Loughnane - PFL

Loughnane is 32 and has a record of 21-4

The UFC had their shot at signing Brendan Loughnane in 2019 when he competed, and won, on Dana White's Contender Series. Loughnane has come on leaps and bounds since then and could be on the UFC's radar in 2022.

Dana White justified not signing Loughnane after his contender series performance by suggesting the Brit was not aggressive enough in the latter stages of that bout. Since then Loughnane has gone 4-1 in the PFL, including an impressive first-round knockout of Sheymon Moraes.

PFL @PFLMMA



#2021PFL1

🇺🇸 LIVE NOW ESPN+

🌎 pfl.info/PFL1LIVENOW FIRST KO OF THE 2021 PFL SEASON! BRENDAN LOUGHNANE NOW HOLDS THE TOP SPOT IN THE FEATHERWEIGHT STANDINGS!🇺🇸 LIVE NOW ESPN+ FIRST KO OF THE 2021 PFL SEASON! BRENDAN LOUGHNANE NOW HOLDS THE TOP SPOT IN THE FEATHERWEIGHT STANDINGS!#2021PFL1🇺🇸 LIVE NOW ESPN+🌎 pfl.info/PFL1LIVENOW https://t.co/R45dx3PojU

Loughnane has now proven himself to be a world-class featherweight with his only loss coming via a split decision. He is also a popular fighter in the UK which ought to appeal to the UFC as the company becomes increasingly globalized.

Brendan Loughnane has shown he is a UFC-caliber competitor and it would be great to see him finally get an opportunity with MMA's biggest promotion after he was somewhat harshly denied one not so long ago.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim